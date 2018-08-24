Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Inseparable,’ Headed Towards Marriage, Per ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott show no signs of fizzling out. The couple are said to be going stronger than ever despite the fact they’re busy juggling demanding careers, parenting their daughter, Stormi, and their making time for their personal relationship.

According to an August 24 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to be more in love than ever, and have been nearly “inseparable” as of late.

“Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day,” sources tell the outlet, adding that while Jenner and Scott are very committed to each other, and have been talking about marriage, they still aren’t quite ready to take that step, and don’t want to rush into anything.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, is reportedly head over heels with the idea of her daughter being with Travis Scott forever, and believes they are on a good path in their relationship.

“When Kris [Jenner] sees Kylie and Travis together, she’s convinced they’re on the right path. At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best,” an insider dished.

perfect night ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, have reportedly given Travis Scott the thumbs up when it comes to becoming a member of their famous family. The sisters are said to be very impressed with how much time Travis spends being a partner and a father to Kylie and Stormi, even though he has a very demanding schedule.

“Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter’s life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi,” the source stated.

Most recently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit the red carpet together for the MTV Video Music Awards. Kylie was singing bopping along to his music as he performed during the show. The week before that the lovebirds celebrated Kylie’s 21st birthday with a huge star-studded party at Delilah nightclub in Hollywood.

After the party in L.A., Jenner and Scott jetted off to Las Vegas to continue celebrating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s big milestone birthday. They’ll also be heading out on tour together as Travis is set to perform multiple concert dates in the coming months with Kylie and Stormi by his side.