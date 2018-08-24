Ariana Grande Defends Crude Comment About Pete Davidson’s Dark Eye Circles, Says It’s Side Effect Of Disease

Davidson suffers from Crohn's Disease.

Once again, Ariana Grande is coming to the defense of fiance Pete Davidson.

Since the couple’s whirlwind romance and engagement earlier this summer, it seems as though the couple is always having to defend each other for one reason or another. And yesterday was certainly no exception with Grande coming to the defense of the SNL funny man after a crude comment from Barstool Sports.

According to People, the popular sports site tweeted a photo of Pete and Ariana together at this week’s Video Music Awards. In the image, Davidson’s eyes are noticeably darker and Barstool Sports made light of it in a tweet.

“Does Pete Davidson have butthole eyes?”

The tweet ended up catching the attention of Grande, who clapped back at the gossip site for making rude comments against her man.

“Y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease…… right?….. like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right? jus wanna make sure,” she wrote.

Since her tweet back to Barstool Sports, Grande’s fans have also come to her and Davidson’s defense. So far, the image has gotten 2,000 retweets, 15,000 likes, and over 1,000 comments.

“I feel sorry for Pete n what he needs to get through rn? Why are people always talking sh** bout him? Just because he’s with ari it doesn’t mean u can be ruthless to him? What did he ever do to u? U just hel** jelly that he got engaged With Ari and u would never get that chance,” one Twitter user wrote.

As fans of the comedian may know, Davidson suffers from Crohn’s disease. The 24-year-old opened up about his battle with the disease to High Times in 2016, even saying that he has turned to medical marijuana to help him.

“I got Crohn’s disease when I was 17 or 18. And I found that the medicines that the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things … weed would be the only thing that would help me eat.”

Davidson then went on to say that if he didn’t smoke weed, he wouldn’t be able to stomach food and perform.

“I wouldn’t be able to do SNL if I didn’t smoke weed. I wouldn’t be able to do anything really. Me performing not high has gone awful. It’s awful for me because I don’t feel well,” he told the magazine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Crohn’s Disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation of the digestive tract. The illness can lead to “abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition.”

About 1.6 million people are affected by Crohn’s.