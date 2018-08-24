Couple Tried To Have A Baby For Four Years, It Turns Out They Were Doing Something Wrong

The poor clueless couple just wanted to have a bayb, but they simply weren't doing it right.

When a couple gets married, many of them have plans to get pregnant, have a baby, and start a family, but things don’t always work out exactly as they hope. There could be complications that may make life change and not go the way they hoped, but there are other options out there. For one Chinese couple, they tried to have a baby for four years and were always unsuccessful, but it wasn’t due to complications.

They were simply doing things wrong.

According to The Sun, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were married for four years and tried desperately to have a baby. Their numerous unsuccessful attempts led them to visit their doctor to see what exactly could be the problem in their attempts to conceive.

The couple from Bijie city in China’s southwestern Guizhou province was shocked to learn that the wife was actually still a virgin. Neither of them quite knew what to make of the situation as they had been having sex for the past four years and trying desperately to have a baby.

Upon speaking with their doctor more, the truth was finally revealed and the couple learned they had simply been doing something incredibly wrong.

Upon further testing and discussion with their doctor, it was learned that the couple had actually been having sexual intercourse in the wrong orifice. The young woman told her doctor that sex with her husband was “unusually painful” every time they had it.

Liu Hongmei is the couple’s obstetrician and explained that the couple was simply quite young and didn’t know what they were doing was not the correct way. Their family was giving them a lot of stress and putting plenty of pressure on them since they had not yet had a child.

“The couple were very young, the man 26 and the woman 24. They were very healthy, but, despite being married for four years, couldn’t conceive.”

After speaking with the couple, Doctor Liu originally thought the woman may have had some kind of gynecological disease. She ended up being quite shocked when she found out that the woman was still a virgin despite the fact the couple told her they had sex regularly.

Once the truth had been discovered by the doctor and she learned that the couple had been having sex in the wrong orifice, she figured out how to help them. Doctor Liu gave the couple some guidelines and handed each of them a book on sexual education before advising them to try again at having a baby. A few months later, the couple had finally and successfully managed to get pregnant after learning how to do things the right way.

They were so grateful to Doctor Liu that they sent her a live hen and 100 eggs as a gift.