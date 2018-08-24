‘Bachelorette’ Stars Becca Kufrin And Garrett Yrigoyen Embrace Minneapolis, Will Head To California Soon

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are having a great time together in Minnesota, but they'll be flying out to California quite soon

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen talked during their Bachelorette finale about wanting to spend some time in Minnesota together once they could go public, and that’s what they’ve been doing this week. Fans know that Becca is from Minnesota, and by all accounts, it looks like Garrett is fitting right in without much effort. However, social media updates from Kufrin indicate that they’ll be headed to California very soon.

As the Inquisitr has shared, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen helped their siblings celebrate their respective upcoming weddings last weekend, but they reunited in Minnesota as soon as the festivities were done. The two Bachelorette stars have shared a few updates on social media as they reconnected in Minnesota, and by the looks of their most recent posts, they are having a great time together.

Kufrin is originally from the Prior Lake area, which is southwest of Minneapolis. However, according to her LinkedIn page, she has worked for the Minneapolis communications agency Skyya as a senior account executive since finishing college and it appears that she’s living in a suburb near Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, these days.

Given Becca’s familiarity with the Minneapolis area, it looks like she’s made it a priority to share all of the best spots of the city with Garrett. Yrigoyen’s latest Instagram post shows a trio of pictures showing him hitting the hot spots of Minneapolis with his fiancee. They took an adorable photo on a bridge, with the city in the background, and they snagged an enticing-looking pizza at a restaurant in the area.

Yrigoyen joked that they were eating their way through the city and he noted that his tour guide was the most attractive he’s ever had. An Instagram post from Thursday shows him with Becca on a balcony, with the downtown area in the background again, and followers couldn’t help but notice the chemistry between these two. Kufrin posted a similar photo on her Instagram page and shared a bit of an update on what’s next via her Instagram Stories.

During their Bachelorette finale, Becca and Garrett mentioned that they planned to spend time not only in Minnesota but also in Nevada where Yrigoyen currently lives. The two also noted that they were considering a move to California, but it doesn’t seem that anything is set in stone yet. However, Kufrin did share via her Stories that they are headed to California for an appearance next Monday.

@bkoof showing me the skyline. A post shared by Garrett Yrigoyen GY (@gy_yrigoyen) on Aug 23, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

Becca and Garrett will be at the Del Amo Mall in Torrance doing a meet-and-greet on August 27. Kufrin didn’t share any details about their trip to California beyond that, but the Bachelorette stars will surely share more via their social media pages as additional appearances come together.

Despite some challenging moments after their proposal and before their Bachelorette finale aired, it looks like Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are doing great as a couple so far. They aren’t rushing into making any wedding plans, but fans are rooting for them to make it and can’t wait to see what comes next for them.