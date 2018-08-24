Robin Leach, Host Of ‘Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous,’ Dead At 76

Robin Leach, best known for being the host of the television series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, has died.

According to an August 24 report by The Hollywood Reporter, Robin Leach passed away on Thursday night. He was 76-years-old. Leach had been in the hospital since November after he suffered a stroke while in Cabo San Lucas, where he worked as a celebrity columnist.

“Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He [was] in hospice care. He’d been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas,” fellow columnist, John Katsilometes, confirmed via Twitter.

Leach’s family also released a statement about his death, revealing that despite his poor health over the past year, Robin lived a “beautiful life.” They also thanked fans for their love and support during the difficult time.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow. With love, Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach.”

Robin Leach became a household name when he started on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. The show ran from 1984 until 1995. Robin took viewers inside the luxurious and lavish homes of celebrities and other wealthy people.

Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host, dies at 76 https://t.co/8OsT3qP7vf pic.twitter.com/kKFFhLYHjd — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 24, 2018

The homes were always beautiful, and Robin Leach often scored interviews with Hollywood’s elite. He had previously admitted during an interview with the OWN Network that the idea for the show came out of a brainstorming session he had with a producer while working with Entertainment Tonight. Leach said he knew that viewers really wanted to see their favorite stars at home, and he couldn’t have been more right.

The series opened the doors for a more relaxed celebrity interviewing style and ushered in other similar programs such as MTV’s Cribs, which showed off the homes, cars, and lavish lifestyles of some of the biggest names in show business.

Stars such as Mickey Rooney, Garth Brooks, Luciano Pavarotti, Hulk Hogan, Bob Hope, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, Shelley Winters, Vanilla Ice, Casey Kasem, Robert Wagner, Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett, Kirk Douglas, Liz Taylor, Sophia Loren, and so many more have all had their homes showcased on the famous series.

As fans are mourning Robin Leach’s death, he’ll forever be known as one of the greatest entertainment hosts of all time and will be remembered for his Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous catchphrase where he always thanked his viewers for watching, adding, “I’m Robin Leach with those champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”