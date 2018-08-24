Lisa Fleming Dies, ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Passes Away At Age 50

Another contestant from TLC's 'My 600-lb Life' has passed away, as news that Lisa Fleming has died at her home in Houston, Texas

Lisa Fleming, who was previously featured on an episode of TLC’s My 600-lb Life, has died. TMZ reports that she passed away on Thursday, and as fans of the show know, she is the second former contestant of the series to pass away in the past few weeks. My 600-lb Life featured Fleming during Season 6, which aired this past winter.

Fans of My 600-lb Life will remember that Lisa Fleming weighed more than 700 pounds when she was featured on the TLC show. According to Lisa’s daughter Danielle, Fleming had lost around 200 pounds after her reality television appearance and she seemed to be doing relatively well. Danielle says that her mother’s weight was not a factor in her death.

Danielle explained to the outlet that her mother had been dealing with a number of health issues prior to appearing on My 600-lb Life. Those illnesses took a toll over time and apparently, despite Fleming’s efforts to improve her health, her body had simply been through too much. Fleming was just 50-years-old when she passed away on Thursday.

“At the end she was sick and her body was tired and her body just gave out.”

Danielle shares that she stayed by her mom’s side and held her hand for four hours after her passing. Sadly, Radar Online shares that Danielle was not able to get to her mother’s bedside before her passing. Danielle opened up about the loss in a Facebook post where she wrote about how she gave her mother her all. She said that she was glad her mother was no longer in pain and stuck in bed, but she admitted that she’s struggling a great deal with this heartbreaking loss.

'My 600-lb Life' Star Lisa Fleming Dead at 50 https://t.co/BMiUbEU2XG — TMZ (@TMZ) August 24, 2018

During her appearance on My 600-lb Life, Lisa couldn’t care for herself or get out of bed on her own, and seven paramedics had to work together to get her from her bed during her show. Lisa had explained that her weight had always been a struggle for her, but it got more difficult after seeing her brother murdered.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, former contestant L.B. Bonner died earlier this month as well. Reports detailed that he took his own life after leaving many people worried with a rather dark post on Facebook just ahead of his death.

The news of Fleming’s death has fans of the show feeling stunned and heartbroken for her family. My 600-lb Life fans remember how dark her story was and how difficult her life had been, and they are sending their condolences to the family.