Ireland Baldwin Recalls Battle With Anorexia: Would Run ‘Until I Couldn’t Feel My Legs’

Ireland Baldwin is the latest celebrity to come clean about her struggles with eating disorder.

Yesterday, the model took to her Instagram stories to share a scary photo as well as her struggles with anorexia. The picture shows a very thin Baldwin in a white and navy striped bikini. It is taken from the 22-year-old’s backside and on the image, Ireland simply wrote “Nope” as she captioned it “Anorexia throwback.”

Baldwin then shared a darker time in her life with her 452,000 plus followers, remembering her battle with anorexia, according to Radar Online.

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

The model then told fans that she would either eat a big meal and then run to find digestive pills to expel it from her body or she would simply take a bite of food as a “meal” and then proceed to run on the treadmill until she felt as though her legs were going to fall off.

And like many others who have battled with the terrible illness, Ireland told her fans that some of her behavior was provoked by other people’s comments about her.

rough night A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Aug 7, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

“I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job. I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights that I had on box set,” she recalled.

Now that Baldwin seems to be doing well, she has been posting body-positive photos on her Instagram account. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Ireland posted a sexy photo of herself on top of a motorcycle rocking only a black bikini and some brown cowboy boots. It appears as though Baldwin is wearing very little makeup and she has her long, blonde locks slicked back in the image.

While the snapshot earned her over 31,000 likes in addition to 1,800 plus comments, there was one person in particular who didn’t really enjoy the snapshot — Ireland’s father, actor Alec Baldwin.

stay extra ????: @phatmango A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

“No. Just… no,” the former 30 Rock star commented.

Of course, once some of Ireland’s fans caught wind of her famous father’s hilarious comment, they also chimed in to joke back with Alex over his daughter’s racy photo.

“You are half responsible. So…”

Fans can follow Ireland on Instagram here.