Happy National Waffle Day! Where To Celebrate The Birth Of This Breakfast Game Changer

Today is National Waffle Day, the day that honors Cornelius Swarthout’s patent of the waffle iron in 1869. To celebrate the occasion, restaurants all around the country are offering freebies and deals. The List compiled information from various restaurants about the deals they are offering and how people can take advantage of them.

Here are some locations where you can celebrate with friends and family while munching on delicious, freshly made waffles.

1 – Wild Chix & Waffles – Austin, TX

This restaurant does wonders with waffles. Some of their specialties include the waffle burger, soul sista (fried chicken and waffles), and strip cheese (grilled cheese on a waffle). On National Waffle Day, they will be giving out free waffles to customers who post a photo on social media with the hashtag #DontTellMama. They must also tag the restaurant. Just show an employee the photo and you will receive your free waffle.

2 – Joe’s Cafe – Louisiana

With locations throughout the state, there’s no reason not to stop by and take advantage of their all-day 99-cent waffle deal. Toppings are just a few cents extra.

3 – Jamba Juice – Nationwide

The fresh-squeezed juice and smoothie establishment is offering a special deal to celebrate the day. Their sweet Belgian waffles are just $1 all day long.

This Friday is NATIONAL WAFFLE DAY! To celebrate, our Sweet Belgian Waffles are only $1 all day long! ???? pic.twitter.com/roNrtXFS6P — Jamba Juice Oregon (@JambaJuiceOR) August 20, 2018

4 – IHOP – Nationwide

The International House of Pancakes would never miss an opportunity to celebrate a breakfast food-themed holiday. On National Waffle Day, they are offering a special deal. All you have to do is download their app to receive $5 off an order of $25 or more. Then, enter the code IHOPNGO when you pay.

5 – Denny’s – Nationwide

Denny’s is another restaurant that is more than happy to celebrate National Waffle Day. Their special deal involves joining their rewards program. It’s simple and quick and you’ll receive $20 off your next order (of waffles!).

6 – White Castle – Nationwide

The burger joint is offering a free waffle slider with any purchase of a burger.

Fact: The best waffles are from Belgium. Double fact: 8/24 is #NationalWaffleDay, and you can score a free Belgian Waffle Slider! Learn more: https://t.co/ZaC9OMYip1 pic.twitter.com/bb9iBlF4o7 — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) August 20, 2018

7 – Holstein Kitchen – Online Giveaway

The housewears store is offering an online giveaway that you won’t want to miss. They’re giving away a personal waffle maker every day this week, partnering with Greetabl. Enter their sweepstakes before midnight tonight and you can be entered to win a waffle maker. Follow the directions in Greetabl’s Instagram post below.

8 – Iron Roost – Ballston Spa, NY

If you’re in the area, stop in to the waffle restaurant for a dollar off their selection of sweet waffles. Their mouth-watering options include bananas foster, apple crisp, and lemon berry. They are also offering $1 off their retail waffle mixes.