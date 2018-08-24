‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: The Week 9 Head Of Household Winner Is Revealed, Nominations Could Shake Things Up

'Big Brother 20' spoilers suggest that Week 9 could get interesting now that the HOH has been determined

Thursday night’s episode of Big Brother 20 left viewers hanging once again in terms of the new Head of Household. Everybody was diving in to the new battle titled “Sweet Shot” and spoilers revealed the winner once the live feeds return. The HOH should be making nominations Friday afternoon, but the upcoming “Battle Back” challenge could turn everything upside down.

Big Brother Network breaks down the BB20 spoilers related to Thursday night’s Head of Household competition. It seems that the competition went on for about two hours, apparently in part because of issues with the props falling apart. Ultimately, JC is believed to have scored about 35 points, Tyler 38, and Angela won HOH with 39 points. This makes Angela the first contestant to win HOH twice this season.

So, who will Angela nominate? The most obvious answer would be to put up Faysal and Haleigh, except for the fact that those two had been trying to coordinate a deal with Tyler and Angela. However, Big Brother spoilers note that Angela was leaning in that direction in discussions with Tyler and Kaycee before the eviction and HOH competition even started.

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds shared by Twitter account @BB_Updates indicates that it did not take Haleigh long to tell Faysal she expected to be nominated. Fessy continued to think they’d both be fine due to the deal they tried to negotiate with Tyler and Angela. However, Haleigh picked up on the vibe that it wasn’t that simple and she tried to talk some sense into him.

As the night wore on, both Tyler and Brett mentioned the possibility that a Battle Back was on the horizon, and they both figured Scottie had a good chance of winning. As the Inquisitr has shared, host Julie Chen confirmed that there is a Battle Back coming up and Scottie would certainly seem to have a solid shot at getting back into the house.

Tyler and Angela managed to get some time alone to talk and they ran through the possibilities when it came to nominations. She noted that it would be easy to just send Sam out, and she admitted that it frustrates her that she and Tyler are the only ones with blood on their hands. Big Brother spoilers also noted that she said she doesn’t want to look stupid for not taking a shot at Faysal and Haleigh when she had the chance.

As the discussion continued, the two agreed that Fessy hasn’t done anything to either of them. However, Tyler noted that Faysal hasn’t done well when it comes to strategy and making smart moves, and he doesn’t want to give him the chance to mess with them.

JC soon joined the conversation. Big Brother spoilers share that he noted that if Angela nominated Sam and Haleigh, and Fessy won the Power of Veto, one of their own group would have to be the replacement nominee for Haleigh.

Kaycee, Tyler, and Angela spent quite a bit of time talking through the options and they seemed to come to the consensus that putting up Faysal and Haleigh was the right move to make. They know that the two nominees will be wound up over it, but it looks like that’s the plan unless something changes Friday before the nominations. Once Brett was able to connect with them, he seemed in agreement with their thoughts.

As the discussions in the wee hours of Friday morning wrapped, Faysal was patting himself on the back for being a great HOH and getting Scottie out with a unanimous vote. Haleigh was worried she was in trouble, and Tyler, Angela, Kaycee, and Brett were tightening their alliance.

Will Fessy and Haleigh be nominated or will the plans change before Angela reveals her decision? Stay tuned for additional Big Brother 20 spoilers as they emerge from the live feeds heading into Week 9.