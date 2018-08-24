Bennett Sipes, Younes Bendjima Victim, Threatens To Sue Drake And Odell Beckham Jr. Over Altercation

Sipes' attorney credits a recently-released video of the fight with giving him grounds for the lawsuit.

Bennett Sipes, the man who was beaten up by Kourtney Kardashian’s 25-year-old ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is suing Drake and Odell Beckham, Jr. because he believes they are responsible for the incident. The fight happened back in March, and Sipes is said to still be recovering from his injuries. TMZ reports that his attorney, Colin Jones, is moving forward with a lawsuit based on evidence provided by a recently-released video of the beginning of the fight.

Jones says that Sipes is employed by the Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood where the altercation occurred. He was off the clock that night but showed up in the VIP area at some point to get his girlfriend, Instagram model Sommer Ray, who was hanging out there that night. She was reportedly talking to Odell, and when Sipes showed up to get her, the Giants wide receiver was not happy, but witnesses describe Sipes as the person who instigated the argument that followed. There’s no indication that things became physical in any way at this point.

The fight happened around 2:30 a.m. when Drake, Odell, and the people with them left Delilah’s through the restaurant’s back door. As they left, Sipes appeared and said something. It’s not known what he said or who it was directed at, but whatever it was hit 25-year-old Younes the wrong way, and he went after Sipes. He and another unidentified man that Sipes’ attorney believes was from either Odell’s or Drake’s security team beat him badly as shown in photos released by TMZ. Odell and Drake can be seen watching as punches are thrown and did not participate in the beating. Jones is suing them because they are responsible for the actions of their security team. He said that the video released by the celebrity and entertainment news site on Wednesday gave him what he needed to move forward with the suit.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima beats restaurant employee as Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. watch in new video: report https://t.co/AOoxIPuLuO — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2018

Following the fight, Sipes filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, but authorities say he has been uncooperative since then so the investigation has been closed.

Younes Bendjima was still dating Kourtney Kardashian at the time. The pair split after two years of dating earlier this month. E! Online reports that they had been having problems for about a month.

“It’s upsetting to her. They have been having ups and downs for the past month. There was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over.”

The mentioned photos showed Bendjima with Instagram model Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. Witnesses described the two as “kissing all night” and spending time alone, and photos showed him with his arms around her, wrestling with her in the sand, and laying on the beach with her.