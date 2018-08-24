Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Being Accused Of ‘Embedding Materialism’ In Her Daughter’s Brain

Khloe's being called out for sharing a photo of her 4-month-old daughter in a Bentley.

Khloe Kardashian is hitting back at a troll who claimed that she was “embedding materialism” into her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s 4-month-old daughter True Thompson. People reports that the new mom had some choice words on social media after she shared the latest photo on her official Instagram account of True in a small car on August 23.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the reality star shared the photo of her daughter riding in a tiny Bentley on her Instagram page earlier this week after receiving the gift from Kimora Lee Simmons. The adorable little girl was sitting in the seat with a giant teddy bear in the passenger seat, while the car had a big pink bow on the hood.

Shortly after sharing the photo with her more than 78 million followers, one of her followers hit out at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star by accusing Kardashian of putting too much focus on material goods after she uploaded the photo to her account.

The Instagram fan claimed that Khloe was actually “embedding materialism in [True’s] brain” with the car by flaunting it on Instagram.

That’s when Kardashian opted to hit back in the comments section.

“She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture!” the new mom responded after reading the less than positive comment left on her page.

“I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel!” she then continued, per People, adding that True is “the angel GOD gave me!”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Khloe has clapped back at the haters over baby True through social media.

Just last month, Inquisitr shared that Kardashian was “mommy shamed” on social media after she stepped out without baby True in order to attend the “If Only” Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament at The Forum in California with her famous sisters.

After being slammed by a number of trolls for leaving her baby girl at home to attend the event, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kardashian hit back by telling the haters that her daughter was at home with her father.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?” she responded in a tweet after being called out for attending the event a few months after giving birth.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization,” Khloe continued in her response after being put on blast.

“But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?” the KUWTK star added.