Carrie Underwood Says She’s ‘Not Quite Ready To Talk About’ Her Tough 2017 For ‘A Lot Of Reasons’

Carrie says she's been "dealing with her own c**p" ahead of the release of her new album.

Carrie Underwood is getting very candid about the tough time she suffered in late 2017 and early 2018, while admitting that she’s “not quite ready” to go into detail about the lows that inspired her new album, Cry Pretty. In a new interview with Hunter Kelly, Underwood got extremely candid about making it through a rough few months while revealing that she turned to music as therapy.

Opening up about her difficult 2017 that also stretched into the first part of this year, Carrie said that her year was “full of ups and downs for a lot of reasons, and a lot of reasons I’m not quite ready to talk about” as she spoke openly about the “really personal songs” that are on her new album, which is set for release on September 14.

Underwood – who announced earlier this month that she and her husband of eight years Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together – then explained that while she’s more used to telling the stories of characters rather than telling her own personal stories through her music, this time she really put her own life experiences into her songs more than ever before.

“I felt like through all the ups and downs of last year, and the beginning of this year… I had to,” she said of writing about her life on her latest album, which will serve as a follow-up to 2015’s Storyteller. “That’s just what was on my mind and on my heart,” the star admitted.

“I guess I was more self-involved?” the mom of one then joked of why her new songs are so personal, admitting that she’d been “dealing with my own c**p along the way” and that her feelings made it into her new music.

Though she didn’t go into any further detail about just what the personal drama she went through was, she admitted in the new interview that she’s not come out of the other side stronger than ever.

“I feel like life needs ups and downs, as much as we’d all like to avoid the downs,” she explained, adding that she feels “like I was made to deal with a lot of things that.”

“This past little while has been really good at making me deal with my own emotions. It’s been good for me, but it’s also been scary,” Carrie then continued of her recent difficult time, adding that writing for her new album has been like therapy during her very difficult time.

“I really hope, for better or worse, people just get it. I think we can turn situations into positive things. Whatever might be going on in your life, I feel like you can use it. For me, it was making music. It was kind of good therapy. You can turn some bad stuff into some good music.”

Underwood has been very open about one particularly tough time she faced in 2017, as she fell and broke her wrist while outside her home in Tennessee just days after co-hosting the 2017 CMA Awards with her longtime co-host, friend, and fellow country star Brad Paisley. The star suffered multiple injuries in the fall, busting her lip, chipping a tooth, and receiving multiple cuts and abrasions on her body.

Though it’s not clear if she was referring directly to her November fall while discussing her difficult past few months in the new interview ahead of the release of new music, as the Inquisitr reported back in April, Carrie has spoken out about the nasty fall that left her with 40 to 50 stitches in her face, admitting that she was worried she wouldn’t look the same.

Underwood avoided the spotlight for several months following the incident, canceling a number of appearances and avoiding sharing photos of her face on social media. She also told radio personality Bobby Bones that the fall “set [her] back” and that she was worried about how things would end up for her.

More recently, Carrie’s been focusing on her new music.

Taking to Instagram on August 20, Underwood shared the official tracklist for her new album just less than a month before its official release date.

As reported by Idolator, for the first time in her career since winning American Idol back in 2005, Carrie also took on co-producer role on her latest album alongside producer David Garcia, meaning she’s had more of an input in the songs than ever before.

Carrie Underwood’s new album Cry Pretty, featuring the lead single of the same name and her huge 2017 hit featuring rapper Ludacris, “The Champion,” is set for release on September 14.