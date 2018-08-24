‘Big Brother 20’ Jury Battle Back Announcement Has Fans In A Frenzy

An unexpected Battle Back twist will give one of the first four jury members a chance to go back into the ‘BB20’ house.

Big Brother fans will see a Battle Back competition play out next week, but some viewers think it’s unfair. As the Head of Household competition played out during Tuesday’s live show, Big Brother host Julie Chen announced an unexpected jury Battle Back next week. That means one of the first four members of the jury will return to the Big Brother house for another chance at the $500,000 grand prize.

So far, the Big Brother Season 20 jury includes Bayleigh Dayton, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, and newly evicted houseguest Scottie Salton. Next week’s evicted houseguest, who is yet to be determined, will also be in the running to boomerang right back into the Big Brother house, thanks to the Battle Back.

There has been internet buzz about a possible Battle Back ever since ousted contestant Kaitlyn Herman failed to complete a puzzle challenge that would have given her a bonus life and saved her from eviction earlier this season. Herman had two minutes to complete a ridiculously simple puzzle that would have earned her a trip back into the game, but she panicked and was unable to complete it in time. Chen even told Entertainment Weekly she was surprised Herman didn’t succeed, making it clear the Bonus Life should have been won.

“We had production assistants do the puzzle and most got it with 45 seconds,” the Big Brother host admitted to EW.

Now, it seems the Battle Back was put into play so production can make up for the unexpected lost player earlier in the game.

Here they come again! Jury Battle Back next week on #BB20! pic.twitter.com/q7CWto2kT3 — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) August 24, 2018

Chen, who has hosted the U.S. incarnation of Big Brother every season since its debut in 2000, confirmed the Battle Back twist in a Twitter post, and other Big Brother veterans, including past winners Evel Dick Donato and Rachel Reilly, also weighed in on the twist.

Happy to see a Battle Back instead of a no eviction week. But I think whoever is brought back will go right back out… as they should.#BB20 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) August 24, 2018

Wooooooohoooo battle back! #bb20 I’m so excited ❤️ — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) August 24, 2018

So it's gonna be a battle back between all of foutté ???? #bb20 — meech (@MichelleMBB18) August 24, 2018

Angela gon' take a shot at Fessy or Haleigh….

It's gonna land.

Bayleigh gonna come back in the house.

FEAR will be put in the heart of the Fitness Model.

That is all.#BB20 — SWAGGY C ???? (@SwaggyCTV) August 24, 2018

But not everybody is happy that an evicted houseguest will return to the Big Brother house via the Battle Back. Some fans on social media pointed out that during Bayleigh Dayton’s exit interview, Julie Chen told her which of the houseguests were working together. Others are hoping that Scottie Salton will win his way back into the house, only to have his nemesis, Fessy Shafaat, get evicted and go crazy in the jury while Scottie makes time with his girl, Haleigh Broucher.

No matter how it all plays out, Big Brother fans are in for a rollercoaster next Thursday during the live show.

Big Brother Season 20 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.