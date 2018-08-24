Pete Davidson Makes NSFW Joke When Asked About Engagement To Ariana Grande

Pete made an X-rated joke about his romance with Ariana during a Q&A session with fans.

Ariana Grande’s fiancé had a pretty interesting response after being asked about his whirlwind romance and subsequent engagement to the “God Is A Woman” singer during a recent question and answer session with fans. Per a new report from Entertainment Tonight, the comedian and Saturday Night Live regular made an appearance at Auburn University in Alabama on August 23 for a stand-up set and Q&A when a fan asked about his romance.

Pete then replied with a sweet sentiment about his fiancé, before then cracking a NSFW quip about his engagement.

“What’s it like being engaged to Ariana? It’s like what you would think it was like but, like, 100 times sicker,” Davidson responded. “It’s f**king lit.”

Adding to his sweet sentiment, Pete continued while chatting with fans, “I’m a very, very lucky boy, and I’m very, very loved and I’m very lucky” before then making a pretty X-rated confession.

“And my d**k’s forever hard,” he then added.

A fan posted a video of the moment on Instagram alongside the caption, “pete answering a question about ariana at his talk / q&a at @auburnu tonight lmao #arianagrande #petedavidson #petiana #peteiana.”

The clip showed the comedian sporting an oversized white hoodie with the word “Auburn” written across it. He also had the hood up over his head over the top of a dark baseball cap.

But it seems like Ariana – who was backstage at the Alabama show and made her red carpet debut with her man at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week – didn’t seem to mind her fiance’s risqué joke about their relationship during his Q&A session, as she had nothing but praise for Pete on social media after the show.

Taking to Instagram Stories following the session, ET reported that Grande shared a black and white photo of Davidson in the bath before then sharing another snap of the twosome together alongside the caption, “Bae was funny as f**k and brilliant today as always.”

It was just last month that Grande was forced to speak out in defense of her relationship with the comedian after it was uncovered that he’d previously made a joke about the terrorist attack that took place at her concert at Manchester Arena just last year, killing 22 people and injuring many more.

last night photos @kevinmazur A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 23, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

The Mirror claimed that Davidson made the joke that Ariana must know she’s very famous because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert” at one of his stand-up shows.

Per CNN, Grande then addressed his remarks in a tweet where she admitted that she didn’t find his joke funny but was standing by him.

“This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. He uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. We all deal w trauma differently,” Grande wrote on Twitter after being asked about the controversy by a fan. “I of course didn’t find it funny.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

She then continued on the social media site, “it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

Ariana and Pete got engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating and have been sharing their romance very publicly across social media ever since.

As reported by Metro, Grande revealed earlier this week that the couple is looking to get married sometime in 2019.