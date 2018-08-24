‘Big Brother 20’s’ Kaitlyn Herman Weighs In On Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans’ Blossoming Showmance

The evicted "BB20' houseguest didn't see this relationship coming.

Big Brother evictee Kaitlyn Herman says she “didn’t expect” to see her former housemates Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans develop a romance after she left the CBS summertime house. In an interview on Rob Cesternino’s Rob Has a Podcast, Herman says she never saw it coming when she was living with them in the Big Brother house, but she admits it “makes sense.”

“I don’t know, it’s interesting. I didn’t expect it. It makes sense. They’re both, like, Hilton Head natives, I guess. And they are pretty and they work out, I mean, sure, like it’s fine. I didn’t see that when I was in the house, so this obviously developed recently, since I’ve left.”

Herman made headlines for her flirty relationship with Crispen during her stay in the Big Brother house. The behavior ultimately cost the 24-year-old life coach her five-year relationship with boyfriend Joe Pincus, according to Us Weekly.

While Herman credits Tyler Crispen for “playing an incredible game” on Big Brother, she questions how he “manipulated” her and so many of the other players in the house.

“It’s off-putting to watch the way he manipulated me and he manipulates so many people in that house. To think about the authentic, real moments we had together, and then to think, ‘Was that fake?’ And then to watch him on live feeds say, ‘Kaitlyn was No. 10 for me.’ And then five minutes later he’ll say to Kaycee, ‘I was crying under a sheet the week that Kaitlyn left because she was the realest part of my game,’ but now he’s in a showmance with Angela. Or I don’t know what they are, but it’s very confusing for me, and I feel like I don’t even know who he is.”

Herman added that Tyler’s actions since her eviction from the game have allowed her to “disconnect from the hurt that I have now, because I’m like, ‘I don’t even know this kid at all. It’s a lot.”

Big Brother players Tyler and Angela have yet to take their relationship to official “showmance” status—they haven’t even kissed—but live feed watchers have noted their increasingly flirty behavior and late night cuddle sessions.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Herman got into a bit of trouble over her own behavior in the Big Brother house as fans watched her relationship with Crispen get questionably cozy. At the time, Kaitlyn defended her behavior by saying she is just an affectionate person. But while Kaitlyn was holed up in the Big Brother house, her longtime boyfriend, Joe Pincus, a musician who goes by the name Aire Atlantica, released a statement on Twitter to make it clear that he was distancing himself from “the show and the situation” as much as possible.

After her eviction from the Big Brother house, Kaitlyn posted a lengthy Twitter message, saying she “never meant to hurt anyone” with her actions. Herman also acknowledged she has “a lot of healing to do,” and she later told TV Guide she hoped her boyfriend was able to watch the show and understand her strategy.

Big Brother season 20 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.