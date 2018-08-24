Fergie Shares Epic Throwback Bikini Photo, ‘Summer Vibes’

Fergie's showing off her Body Glove bikini.

Singer Fergie shared a stunning throwback photo with her 4.7 million Instagram followers this week. The former Black Eyed Peas singer used the social media site to post a glimpse into the past as she uploaded a shot of herself posing by the pool in a retro blue and yellow strapless bikini.

The star uploaded the snap of her much younger self enjoying a day by the pool as she put her hand on her hip in her high-waisted Body Glove two piece. Though she didn’t reveal exactly when the snap was taken, it appeared as though the photo showed the now 43-year-old enjoying a fun pool day back in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

“Summer vibes..” Fergie wrote on the caption, adding a purple and a yellow heart emoji to her post uploaded to her account on August 22. The “London Bridge” singer then used the hashtags #wbw, #superheromaskcut and #heyyyystacy.

The latter appeared to be a reference to the singer’s birth name of Stacy Ferguson.

Fans flooded the comments section of the throwback bikini snap, sending a whole lot of praise to the singer.

“Even flawless way back then,” one wrote with an emoji with hearts for eyes, while another told Fergie that she’s a “natural beauty.”

Summer vibes..???????? #wbw #superheromaskcut #heyyyystacy A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 22, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

“OMG. BODY GLOVE WAS THE BOMB,” another commented on the photo.

But while she may have been sharing a throwback bikini photo this month, the star’s also been proving that she’s most definitely still got a killer body when it comes to sporting a two piece.

In January, FHM shared snaps of the singer vacationing in Hawaii where she was photographed showing off her seriously toned body – including her insane abs – in a green bikini that also featured ribbon ties on either side.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Fergie – who split with husband Josh Duhamel last year – has also been open about how important staying in shape is to her, revealing her tips and tricks to working out and eating right in an interview with Self magazine.

Speaking to the outlet in 2012, the host of Fox’s singing show The Four revealed that it was Josh who first got her into juicing.

“Josh turned me on to juicing, and now I do it when I wake up and between meals. The energy it gives me is amazing,” the former Black Eyed Peas singer said of her diet, admitting at the time that she “hardly needs caffeine anymore” because of all the energy she gets from her clean juices.

“We blend kale, spinach, broccoli and celery with a banana, an apple and a pear,” Fergie continued of her healthy habits, but also admitted that she’s “only really strict about what I eat when I know I have to be in a bathing suit.”