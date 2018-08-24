Vanderpump Rules’s Lala Kent Dances In Sexy Wonder Woman Costume To Celebrate Entering The Virgo Season

Lala Kent is excited about her upcoming birthday, as her latest Instagram post is testament to.

Sporting a Wonder Woman costume comprised of a black one piece bustier paired with thigh-high boots in the same hue, a red cape and the iconic superhero’s headband, the Vanderpump Rules star shows her best moves while dancing on a bike lane to celebrate entering her star sign season.

“Entering Virgo season like what up tho. I see you Virgos!” she wrote, accompanied by a crown emoji.

Some of Kent’s moves include placing her right hand on her crotch area and the left on her waist while she moves her hips and head to the beat, which some fans found sightly off-putting.

“Lala I do love you… but I don’t know how I feel about the constant crotch grabbing,” one Instagram user said in the post’s comment section. Other fans added to the sentiment, “yeah, looks a little ghetto,” and “it’s pretty low rent. the crotch grabbing gotta go!”

Kent’s hair is blond in the video, which cause some to wonder if she had dyed her hair again. The video appears to be old, however, so so Kent is most likely still rocking the brunette look.

Besides the comments about her dance moves, fans also flocked to her comment section to celebrate their shared zodiac sign, garnering a fair share of “Thank God for Virgo season” and “Virgos are the best” messages.

The singer and actress will celebrate her 28th birthday on Sep. 2, as she keeps busy filming the latest season of her Bravo TV show. In addition to her Vanderpump Rules role and a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of Jeff Lewis’ Flipping Out, the television star will soon be seen on E! Network’s Hollywood Medium.

In Vanderpump Rules, viewers are expected to see Kent to find her coping with the loss of her father, Kent Burningham, earlier this year, as Kent has most recently admitted on Twitter that she is still grieving, according to a previous Inquisitr report.

“[People] ask how I’m holding up. I feel that’s all I’m doing,” she explained earlier this month. “I feel like I shouldn’t be breathing with how much pain I feel. I lost my dad, who I cherished. I simply adored him. I wouldn’t wish this heartbreak on anyone. The world truly lost someone special. I feel broken.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.