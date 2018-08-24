‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, August 23: Bill’s Torn, Thorne Wants Katie To Have Sole Custody

Bill torn between a once-in-a-lifetime business deal and his son.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday featured Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) discussing Bill’s (Don Diamont) absence in Will’s (Finnegan George) life. Ridge noted that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) seems to be filling the void and remarked, “That little boy needs a positive male role model in his life, to compensate for his idiot father.” Brooke feels that Katie (Heather Tom) would benefit from not being a single mother anymore because Bill hopefully would step up and come through for Will.

Katie and Thorne discussed the fact that Bill wasn’t invited to the wedding. Katie felt sorry for him, while Thorne felt that he brought it on himself. The Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, says that Will also doesn’t have much of a relationship with Bill. Katie feels that their relationship will change because she spoke to him and believes that she got through to her ex-husband. Bill was supposed to pick up his son and she believed he will show, but Thorne said that he would be there in case Bill didn’t show up.

Later, Thorne and Ridge discussed Bill being absent in Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) lives, as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) entered. Thorne said that he thought that Katie should have sole custody, and Carter opined that she may have a strong case.

Bill becomes greatly conflicted when Justin pushes him to take an unexpected and important business meeting at the same time he is supposed to pick up Will.

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and Bill talked about him not being at the wedding, but Bill wanted to gain back the respect of his sons by respecting their wishes. Justin let him know that a huge company that they have been trying to reel in finally wants a meeting. Bill was conflicted because he promised Will that he would see him that day, and he told his henchman to stall them for a day or tell them that he has taken ill. But Bold and the Beautiful fans saw that Justin was adamant that Bill attend the meeting.

Will was very excited to spend some time with his dad, and Katie told her little boy that his dad felt the same way. Thorne arrived just as he said he would. Bill called and said that he could not pick him up. Katie was livid and told him to choose his son and doesn’t accept Bill’s excuses. She turned to Thorne in despair and asked him what she should tell Will. Thorne urged her to file for sole custody for her and Bill’s son.

Should Katie file for sole custody of Will?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.