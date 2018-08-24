Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Says Her Daughter Is In No Rush To Marry Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ romance has seemed like a whirlwind, but her mom has said that Priyanka is in no rush to choose a wedding date. They are focused on their career obligations right now, she says, so fans are going to have to wait a while for their nuptials.

“They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet,” Madhu Chopra said, according to Daily News and Analysis India. “It’s too soon. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.”

Madhu also gave some behind-the-scenes details about the Quantico star’s engagement party in Mumbai, India. She says that Nick and his family were very respectful of their customs and that it made her tear up because the actress’ father passed away and is not here to see it.

“Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja (prayers),” she added. “It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji (priest) said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people.”

Priyanka’s mom went on to say that she wants her daughter to have a traditional Indian wedding and that the engagement party in Mumbai was something she asked for.

“I’m a modern mother but at heart, I’m quite conservative,” she said.

Hindu weddings are normally lengthy affairs that last a couple of days and include outfit changes.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she met Nick Jonas when they were both dressed by Ralph Lauren and attended the Met Gala together in 2017.

In December, 2017, Nick Jonas told the Indo Asian News Service that he met the actress through a mutual friend of theirs and found out that they were going to the same Met Gala. At the time, he called her his “friend” who had told him about lots of places he could visit in India. Fast forward a couple of months and they’re visiting her home country as an engaged couple.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, while they were in Mumbai, Chopra and Jonas visited an orphanage together. She posted a video of her fiance serenading the girls as they clapped along with her. In the caption, she said that the girls fell in love with Jonas that day.

“Twelve years of knowing these girls and in minutes they get all love-struck by the #lovebug,” she wrote. “Thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time.”