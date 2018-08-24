‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Gets Shocking Revenge Against Summer!

'Jaboat' leaves Summer floating and alone.

The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Phyllis gets shocking revenge against Summer.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) has Kyle (Michael Mealor) to thank for telling her about her daughter, Summer’s (Hunter King) devious plans for Billy (Jason Thompson) during his trade show trip to Philadelphia. Summer, tried to get Lauren (Tracey Bregman) to send her for Fenmore’s, and when that failed, Summer took matters into her own hands and bought her own ticket.

However, according to Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers, tomorrow the jig is up for Summer tomorrow when Phyllis takes her ticket, and then things get physical as they argue about Summer’s seduction of Billy. For reasons unknown, Summer is furious with her mother. Perhaps she’s mad her parents weren’t together while she grew up, or maybe Phyllis looked at her wrong. It’s tough to see the exact reason why, but the young woman’s reasons are neither here nor there because Summer has her sights set on destroying her mother and Billy’s relationship, and nothing will stop her.

Well, almost nothing can stop Summer, according to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. Summer may have forgotten that she learned from the absolute best — Phyllis. There’s no way Phyllis will go down without a fight, and she comes up with a brilliant plan to get revenge against her wayward daughter while foiling Summer’s plans.

Billy actor Jason Thompson spoke out about the storyline, and she said, “You don’t f with Phyllis, you know? Clearly, she’s gone to extreme measures and felt that it was needed. Later, Phyllis goes a little soft on Summer, but Billy says, ‘No, let her stew. She needs to understand what she’s doing is wrong and that her behavior is unacceptable.’ Billy is trying to keep himself somewhat clean in this situation, but everything is starting to get convoluted.”

Phyllis decides on a shocking course of action to keep Summer away from Philadelphia and Summer. She uses Billy’s computer to send Summer a message, and convinces her he’s waiting for her on “Jaboat.” Even when Billy returns to Genoa City, Phyllis leaves Summer floating around in circles on the boat with no mobile phone service available.

Of course, there’s no way they can keep living with Summer once she finally gets off the boat, so Billy and Phyllis end up moving into the Abbott family mansion, and things get crazy quickly with Kyle, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Dina (Marla Adams) living there. The last time Phyllis lived in that house, she was Jack’s (Peter Bergman) wife — awkward.