Demi Lovato Will Not Return To The Spotlight Anytime Soon As She Continues To Seek Help Per ‘Radar Online’

Demi Lovato is taking a much needed break from the spotlight as she continues to seek treatment.

Following her nearly fatal overdose last month, not only is Lovato checked in and getting help at a long-term rehab facility in Arizona, but she is also flying back and forth to Chicago with her mom, according to Radar Online. In the windy city, the 26-year-old is seeking help for her mental health issues and seeing a specialist there.

“Demi is not depending only on drug rehabilitation because she really believes that her problems stem from her need to self-medicate her depression with drugs and alcohol,” the source shares.

And while a source close to the singer says that Lovato is doing everything that she is being told to do to help herself move in the right direction, the source also told the publication that Demi is not expected to return to the spotlight anytime soon. In face, she’s basically cut out everyone from her life at the moment aside from a select few.

“In addition, she has cut out pretty much everyone except for her immediate family and [her ex-boyfriend] Wilmer Valderrama right now.”

Currently, Lovato has canceled the rest of her “Tell Me You Love Me” Tour and all other professional engagements have been taken off of her calendar.

And even while Lovato is not at home, her family has still been rooting for her. Earlier this week, Lovato turned 26-years-old, but rather than celebrating her birthday with a lavish bash or fancy dinner, Demi remained in treatment in hopes of getting better. However, that didn’t stop her beloved family, including her 16-year-old sister Madison De La Garza, from wishing her sister the best on her special day.

On her Instagram page, De La Garza shared a throwback photo of herself and her sister. In the cute snapshot, Demi sports a red tank top, red hat, and a pair of round glasses as she wears a huge smile on her face. The singer puts her arm around a baby Madison as she also smiles for the camera. But the most touching part of the tribute was definitely Madison’s message to her sister.

“Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead i get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, demi’s team, and everyone across the world who offered their support – without all of these people i wouldn’t have my big sister anymore.”

De La Garza then went on to name some of the funny things that Demi does that she “wishes” everyone could see before she ends the post with a sweet message.

“They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister – not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she’s been described as in the media – she’s a daughter, a friend, and my big sister… and i am so, so thankful that i can tell her happy birthday. #happybirthdaydemi,” she wrote.

It is not known when Demi is expected to be finished with treatment.