Demi Rose Displays Famous Curves In Tiny Pink Bikini While Enjoying Sunny Ibiza

Demi posted a promo video for her new app on Instagram, which she filmed in Ibiza while wearing a barely-there bikini.

Demi Rose went to Ibiza, not just to soak up the beautiful scenery but also to shoot a promo video for her new app. She wore a super small pink bikini in a bold dark pink color that was simple, yet perfectly showed off her hourglass figure. Her biggest fans were undoubtedly excited to download the app which gives people the most up-to-date information on Demi’s life. She wore her hair in loose fishtail french braids along with a simple gold charm necklace. The makeup was pretty minimal and natural-looking, as she wore nude lipstick, pink blush, and some pop of color on her eyes, detailed Express.

The video starts with Demi standing in front of a beautiful backdrop, and progresses to her walking by the pool with a cup of tea. It then cuts to her sitting by the pool with her feet in the water. Her derriere is on full display at this point, as her bikini bottom is actually a thong bikini. The final shot shows Demi wearing a classy orange two-piece as she walked her cute dog.

Fans went totally wild, with plenty of people telling her that she looked amazing. Many people let Demi know that they’re excited about her newest achievement, while tons of other people were surprised that she spoke with an accent.

Demi briefly dated Tyga right after he split up with Kylie Jenner in May 2016. She was born in Birmingham, West Midlands and moved to the U.S. after studying beauty and health in college. She started off as a lingerie model, according to Express. In addition to modeling, she’s also interested in acting.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films.”

Rose has posted several revealing photos recently, including one where she’s wearing a yellow bikini with hot pink accents. In another, she wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a huge plunge neckline that showed off her body.

Demi also wore an interesting shimmer gold top that looks like it’s really a scarf more than a shirt. It draped on her body and just barely covered her up as she sat on a nice outdoor plush bench with her brown dog.

We’ll see what the future holds for Demi, but for now, it looks like her adoring fans are excited about her new app.