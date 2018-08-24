‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Drops A Bombshell, Will And Sonny Have A Tender Moment

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that things are going to get crazy in Salem at John and Marlena’s wedding.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as a shocking twist involving Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will lead to complete chaos at John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) wedding.

Many fans have been speculating that the twist will come in the form of Kristen DiMera, now being played by Stacy Haiduk. It seems that Kristen could pop up at the wedding, or she may have been there the entire time disguised as Susan Banks.

TV Water Cooler reveals that Sami has come back to Salem and barged in on the wedding to give her mother, Marlena, a very important message. Sami wants her mom to know that she is in grave danger, as it seems that she knows something that nobody else does about an event that may have been planned to ruin John and Marlena’s ceremony.

Things will get totally wild during Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, so fans may want to set their DVRs in an attempt to not miss any of the action.

Meanwhile, Daytime Royalty reports that Sami will be faced with an “impossible choice” during all of the madness, and viewers are going to be completely stunned when they find out what the dilemma is, and how it’s handled.

Can they get back to where they once were? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/RPjvKRqoSI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 21, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will share a close moment together, claims Buzzworthy Radio.

Days of Our Lives fans watched on Thursday afternoon as Will began to make a sweet speech at John and Marlena’s wedding. However, all he could think about was his own wedding to Sonny. This is huge considering the fact that Will hasn’t been able to remember a single thing since he was killed by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and brought back to life by Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

However, everything came flooding back to Will during the wedding, and he ran off to collect his thoughts. Meanwhile, Sonny was drowning his sorrows at the Brady Pub, and decided to leave his feelings for his former husband in the dirt and start over. Fortunately for Sonny, he ran into a very emotional Will at the end of the episode, and it seems a big reunion is in order for the couple.

Will will likely tell Sonny that he remembers everything, including how much he loves him. Although Will is currently dating Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), it seems that he and Sonny are headed right back into each other’s arms.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.