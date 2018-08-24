Kim Kardashian Shows Off Toned Arms As She Carries Baby Chicago Around L.A.

Kim Kardashian was spotted out and about in L.A. on Thursday, and had her youngest child, daughter Chicago West, in tow.

According to an August 23 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed in L.A. on Thursday as she donned her new, short bob hairstyle. Kim’s usual long locks were gone as she rocked short hair that fell just above her shoulders, and was parted down the middle.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also rocked a black spandex bodysuit by the brand 2XU, and wore white Yeezy sneakers on her feet. She completed the look with narrow sunglasses, and a bag slung across her body.

Meanwhile, she was spotted carefully lifting baby Chicago out of her SUV with no nanny at her side. It seems Kim and Chi were out for a solo mommy/daughter date. The little girl, seven months, wore a white outfit and no shoes. Her hair was styled into two top knots on top of her head, as she looked happy to be spending time with her mother.

While lifting and carrying her little girl around, Kim Kardashian’s toned arms were on full display, as the reality star recently opened up about her workout routine.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim recently sat down for an interview with E! News, where she dished on her new skinnier and more toned figure. Kardashian admitted that she has lost nearly 30 pounds and that she currently weighs 116 pounds.

Kim also revealed that she puts in major work at the gym with her bodybuilding trainer, and that she has been slowly seeing results by pairing exercise with healthy eating.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim Kardashian stated.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim Kardashian added.

Fans will get to see more of Kim Kardashian and daughter, Chicago West, during Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sundays on E!