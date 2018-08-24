British Man Facing Charges For Taking Graphic Pictures Of Woman Killed In Crash And Posting Them Online

A man has been arrested for posting "distressing" photos of a dead car crash victim.

In a terrible accident, Lizzy Keenan, 30, lost her life. She was the passenger in Vauxhall Corsa, which went out of control and hit two walls. The accident occurred at 3:10 P.M. at the junction of Manor Road and Maple Drive. Ms. Keenan lost her life during the accident, whereas the driver, 23-year-old Richard Keenan, survived.

Because of Ms. Keenan’s tragic passing, Mr. Keenan is being charged with causing her death by driving dangerously. According to Sky News, he caused criminal damage and was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He is also being charged for driving while disqualified and uninsured.

It is currently unknown what was happening in the car at the time of the accident, but it is assumed that Mr. Keenan’s inebriation played a large part in the crash. Currently, Richard Keenan is in custody and will appear at the Derby Crown Court on September 19.

However, this is not the end of the trauma for those affected by this poor woman’s death. Photos were taken of Lizzy Keenan after the accident, and were later posted online by an unnamed 44-year-old man from Derbyshire. They appeared on Facebook less than a full day after the accident occurred, and were shared over 70 times.

As reported byBBC News, the man was arrested after several viewers reported the images and contacted police. Screenshots of the images were sent to law enforcement before they were taken down, though it is unknown whether Facebook staff or the original poster removed them.

The Derbyshire Police released a statement regarding the arrest, stating:

“[The poster] has been arrested under the malicious communications act in connection with social media posts during the aftermath of the recent fatal collision in Chellaston. The arrest has been made after photographs posted on Facebook on the evening of Monday, August 20 caused distress to members of the public.”

One user stepped forward to speak about the disturbing online situation.

“Just seeing those images upset me and many other people,” Jayne Sloman said in a comment to Derbyshire Live. She was one of the users who witnessed the photos and reported them, sending screenshots to police. “We were pleading with the poster to take them down.”

“I cannot get the images out of my head now. It’s disturbing the lengths people will go to just get likes and shares on Facebook. Anybody else would turn away and not look again. Not stand there and take photos of such an awful incident.”