Sofia Richie Rocks Bright Pink Bikini In Steamy Instagram Snap

The 19-year-old wowed fans with her always beach-ready body.

Sofia Richie’s relationship status may be complicated, but her body status is always on point.

The girlfriend of reality television star Scott Disick posted a steamy Instagram picture showing off her body in a tiny pink bikini, leading to plenty of praise from her followers.

“That’s it!!! Body goal!!!” one follower wrote.

While she is getting plenty of attention for her perfectly sculpted bikini body, Sofia Richie is also making headlines for her always-interesting relationship with Scott Disick. After weathering breakup rumors several weeks ago — and a host of times before that — the pair appear to be going strong now.

Disick is constantly jetting the globe to tropical vacation spots and sharing pictures of his lavish lifestyle online, but the reality television star is also trying to parlay his fame into real business opportunities. As he explained on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, he found a new venture in real estate by buying and flipping homes.

“I’m going to be the buyer, I’m the seller and I’m actually furnishing my own place,” he said, via People magazine. “I get to finally show the world that I actually do work, not just appearances and social media and events. I want to take it one step further, build my own furniture. Like a modern day Martha Stewart.”

Disick also shared that he’s trying to escape the image that he’s rich and famous simply for being on television and nothing more, and wants the world to see him for his hard work.

“I feel like I probably come across to the world a little bit different than I really am, and I’m not saying a lot of the things are not exactly 100 percent true, because they are,” he said. “But I definitely think there’s a lot of people that maybe underestimate me and I’m excited that I do have this now to show that I am professional when I need to be.”

Of course, Disick still owes much of his fame to the Kardashians, as well as the attention on his relationship with the 19-year-old Sofia Richie. Disick has been able to capture headlines each week for the developments in his relationship, including a recent report from Life & Style magazine that Sofia was mad about Scott hanging out with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Anyone who wants to see more pictures of Sofia Richie rocking a bikini or modeling in tropical locales can check out her Instagram page.