Heidi Klum Posts Age-Defying, Makeup-Free Selfie On Instagram

There's a hand on Heidi's shoulder that looks like it belongs to her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum, 45, may be a retired model, but today she proved that she can still compete with the best of them. Klum posted an age-defying selfie posted on her Instagram page and the photo wouldn’t be out of place in a fashion magazine.

In the black and white picture, Klum is lying on a beach next to someone who has a hand on her shoulder. Since the hand looks like it belongs to a male, we can probably assume that it’s her current boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz. We can’t see much of what she’s wearing, but her hair is an ideal hairstyle for a day on the beach: loose waves.

Klum fans left lots of appreciative comments under the photo and many of them praised her youthful looks.

“Are you a vampire? You don’t change a bit!” one person wrote.

“Baby, you are beautiful now and always,” another fan wrote.

In an interview with E! News, Klum revealed the beauty secrets that have kept her looking good after 20 years in the fashion and entertainment industry.

“I do like a scrub,” she said. “It’s called Aapri. You can get it at the drugstore because I believe it’s good to exfoliate twice a week. You know, it keeps your skin rejuvenating, making new skin over and over again.”

The America’s Got Talent judge added that she likes to wear minimal makeup when she’s not working and also uses Mario Badescu Buttermilk Creme.

It looks like Klum has been using this “less is more” beauty routine for a while now. In 2015, she told Australian Vogue that the only thing that she regularly does to maintain her looks is touch up her roots since she’s not a natural blonde.

While she admitted that she runs on a regular basis to maintain her physique, she also said that she puts more of a focus on her diet than exercise.

“I eat pretty healthily. We make smoothies every morning with any kind of fruit and carrots. Not with powders or anything like that.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Heidi Klum has also said that she hardly ever thinks about her age. It only crosses her mind when someone discusses the age difference between her and Kaulitz.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she said in a July interview with InStyle. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

You can tell that at 45 she has lots of confidence in her natural appearance based on the number of times she goes makeup free on Instagram. As the old saying goes, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it.”