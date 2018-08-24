Snoop Dogg Is Dropping His First Cookbook, ‘From Crook To Cook,’ In October

The cookbook will include a recipe for gin and juice.

Perhaps inspired by his cooking show with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg is expanding his horizons with a cookbook inspired by his experiences, titled From Crook to Cook. The Guardian reports that the book will be released in October.

The recipes will range from upscale options like lobster thermidor to more down-to-earth fare like chicken and waffles.

Snoop Dogg says in an Instagram post that the book contains “platinum recipes from the boss doggs [sic] kitchen.”

“You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen,” the rapper said in a statement. “I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favorite recipes, ya dig?”

The book description states, “Delivering 50 recipes straight from his own collection, Snoop’s cookbook features OG staples like baked mac and cheese and fried Bologna sandwiches with chips, and new takes on classic weeknight faves like soft flour tacos and easy orange chicken,” according to Us Weekly Magazine.

His publisher, Chronicle Books, says the recipes will be “cannabis-free.” Chronicle is partnering with Snoop Dogg’s company, Merry Jane, to release a line of cannabis-related books, though, according to the Los Angeles Times. That series will be released beginning in 2020.

The book will also include tips for entertaining from the rapper and behind-the-scenes photos.

The relationship that may have inspired the book started with Snoop Dogg’s guest appearance on Martha Stewart’s show in 2008, according to People. The pair reconnected at the 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber.

Since then, the two have collaborated on Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, a VH1 show that was nominated for an Emmy last year.

“I’ve never met anyone like Martha Stewart,” Snoop said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “When we come together, it’s a natural combination of love, peace, and harmony.”

Snoop isn’t the first rapper to publish a cookbook. Coolio published a cookbook titled Cookin’ With Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price. The 2009 cookbook features easy meals with a healthy twist.

Rapper 2 Chainz also released a short cookbook, titled #Meal Time, in collaboration with Chef Aleem, according to the Huffington Post. The book combines healthy recipes with entertaining instructions, such as “Cook for 3 to 4 minutes while blasting ‘Hit It With Fork’ at an ignorant level.”

Snoop Dogg has a history of reinventing himself. His rap career started in Los Angeles in 1992, and he’s collaborated with artists like Katy Perry and Jason Derulo. He coaches youth football as a founder of the Snoop Youth Football League.