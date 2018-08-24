New Orleans Saints News: How Much Will The Starters Play Against Chargers On Saturday And How To Watch

Drew Brees and others will see their longest amount of preseason action this weekend.

On Saturday night, the New Orleans Saints will step out onto the field for the third preseason game of 2018, but it may end up being the most important one. With a record of 1-1, the Saints will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers after having joint practices for the past week. As both teams look forward to the start of the regular season, this game will feature the longest amount of time the fans will see the Saints’ starters on the field.

So far, the Black and Gold Nation has watched as the back-up quarterbacks have battled it out for a roster spot. When the Saints play the Chargers in the StubHub Center this weekend, fans will finally get to see Drew Brees in action.

Brees won’t be the only starter who is seeing the game field for the first time, though, as Cameron Jordan is going to be in on defense as well. As reported by NOLA, the game against the Chargers will also mark the debut of first-round pick Marcus Davenport, who has missed the first two preseason games due to a groin injury.

While many veterans don’t really need the preseason to secure their roster spot or position on the team, it is good to shake off some rust for regular season game days. The only question now is, how much will the Saints starters play against the Chargers on Saturday?

Other starters, such as running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas, have played some this preseason, but not a ton. Saturday night’s game is on a grand stage as it will be televised nationally on CBS, and fans will have a chance to see how New Orleans is shaping up for the regular season.

Saints head coach Sean Payton and the rest of the coaching staff plans to have starters begin the game and play into the second quarter. Players will be replaced, but their full playing time will be determined by how many snaps they take throughout the first quarter.

For those wanting to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, you will have a number of ways to get that done. Here is all the info you need to watch/hear the Chargers’ previous quarterback (Drew Brees) and current signal-caller (Philip Rivers) face off in Los Angeles.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

New Orleans radio: WWL and local affiliates

Los Angeles radio: KFI-AM 640

Live stream: CBS All-Access

The 2018 NFL preseason is already in Week 3, and that means the regular season isn’t very far away. This weekend is usually when most of the starters will play their biggest bulk of time in the preseason, and that holds true for the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Tune into CBS on Saturday night to see Drew Brees, Cam Jordan, and the rest of the black and gold as they prepare for another hopeful title run.