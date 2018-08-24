Trump ‘Terrified’ As ’40 Years Of Deceit Come Home To Torment Him,’ Author Of Donald Trump Biography Says

After his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen implicated him in two felonies, Donald Trump is 'unraveling' and 'terrified,' those who have known him for years are saying.

Following the guilty pleas Tuesday by his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen — pleas in which Cohen directly implicated Trump as his co-conspirator in two felonies — Trump is “unraveling,” according to a former top executive in Trump’s business, The Trump Organization, who was quoted in a major Politico article about Trump’s current mental state published on Thursday.

“Once in a while, and that is very, very rarely, Trump does what he is told,” Barbara Res, former Trump Organization construction manager Barbara Res told the online magazine. “I am sure he is chomping at the bit to lash out at Cohen, but we all know that would be disastrous.”

But Res made her comments prior to Wednesday, when Trump launched a series of verbal attacks against Cohen, insulting Cohen’s ability as a lawyer on Twitter, and in another Twitter post, claiming that in his guilty plea, Cohen told false stories about him “to get a deal.”

“If you can say something bad about Donald Trump and you will go down to two years or three years, which is the deal he made, in all fairness to him, most people are going to do that,” Trump said later, in an interview with Fox News, as quoted by Vanity Fair.

Michael Cohen (above) has become the target of personal attacks by Donald Trump since he implicated Trump in federal crimes on Tuesday. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Michael D’Antonio, the author of the 2015 biography of Trump, Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success, told Politico that he believes Trump now feels “terrified” by the consequences of his actions now coming to fruition.

“This is 40 years of deceit coming home to torment him,” D’Antonio told the site.

Another former “high-ranking Trump associate” who did not allow his name to be used in the Politico article told writer Michael Kruse that the reason Trump now faces betrayal from Cohen is that he simply did not return Cohen’s loyalty.

“Cohen did not only want to salvage something after being cast adrift and savaged by Trump, but he undoubtedly wanted to give Trump a taste of his own medicine,” the former Trump associate said.

As The Inquisitr reported on Wednesday, those close to Trump now fear that he may commit some sort of irrational act as a way to defend himself from the legal net now tightening around him.

“People who have known Mr. Trump for years pointed out that he has never been as cornered — or as isolated — as he is right now, and that he is at his most dangerous when he feels backed against the wall,” a report by The New York Times said.