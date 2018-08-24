Rudy Giuliani Says American People Will ‘Revolt’ If Donald Trump Is Impeached

With speculation that President Donald Trump might be impeached having risen in recent days after former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s guilty verdict and former personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, the president’s current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said in a recent interview that Americans won’t take a potential Trump impeachment lightly, and would “revolt” if such a thing happens.

“You could only impeach [Trump] for political reasons and the American people would revolt against that,” Giuliani told Sky News.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to paying former adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep quiet about affairs they supposedly had with Trump in order to keep his name clean ahead of the 2016 presidential elections. However, Giuliani’s further comments about Cohen being a “liar” appeared to center more on Cohen’s more recent claims that he has information that could help Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion to rig the results of the 2016 elections in Trump’s favor.

“You have this Cohen guy, he doesn’t know anything about Russian collusion, he doesn’t know anything about obstruction, he’s a massive liar.”

Regarding the odds of Donald Trump’s impeachment, Rudy Giuliani stressed that it’s “inevitable” that he won’t be removed, and suggested that the recent developments with Manafort and Cohen have turned things “very much in the president’s favor.”

“I think impeachment would be totally horrible. I mean, there’s no reason. He didn’t collude with the Russians. He didn’t obstruct justice. Everything that Cohen says has been disproved,” Giuliani added, as quoted by CNN.

THIS JUST IN. Rudy Giuliani: Impeaching Trump would mean 'people's revolt' https://t.co/CWeGTFA4iY pic.twitter.com/40USedzvMX — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) August 23, 2018

Although Rudy Giuliani stressed multiple times that Donald Trump isn’t likely to be impeached, a report from Newsweek suggested on Tuesday that there has been a “significant surge” in the betting odds that the president would be impeached before the end of his first term, with Manafort having been found guilty of fraud charges and Cohen having pleaded guilty to multiple charges of campaign finance violations. Around that time, Giuliani issued another statement where he accused Cohen of lying and maintained that Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Likewise, former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who had previously led impeachment proceedings against former President Bill Clinton, told Time on Wednesday that Donald Trump shouldn’t be impeached in a similar way, as Clinton was found to have committed perjury by lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. He added that violations of federal election laws “don’t quite rise to the same level as exploiting [Clinton’s] own employee,” further accusing Democrats in favor of Trump’s impeachment of not seeing how “dubious” Clinton’s actions were.