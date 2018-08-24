The dismissed band member's wife has been arrested.

Robin Nicole Harrell, the wife of former 3 Doors Down bassist Todd Harrell, has been arrested in Mississippi for trying to mail drugs to her husband who is currently behind bars.

Page Six says that Todd Harrell’s wife, Robin, 46, was arrested yesterday in Jackson County, Mississippi, and she was charged with mailing a controlled substance into the correctional facility where he is being housed. The bassist has been charged with a related crime after the drugs were caught during a routine screening on the way into the prison, where Todd Harrell has been incarcerated since June for drug, firearms, and assault charges.

Robin Harrell sent Suboxone (narcotic) strips to her husband, but they were seized before they reached him.

Todd Harrell started his descent in 2013 when he was first convicted of causing a fatal crash under the influence of drugs, says the Tennessean. On April 19, 2013, Todd Harrell’s pill addiction caught up with him when he was sentenced to two years behind bars in the death of Paul Shoulders, Jr., who was driving a pickup truck when he was clipped by Harrell, who was high and driving at 101 mph on Interstate 40 near Nashville. Harrell was found to have alprazolam and oxycodone in his system at the time of the accident.

Ex-3 Doors Down bassist's wife mailed him drugs in jail: report https://t.co/p2PkVwo9sB — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2018

After serving his sentence, Todd Harrell was placed on probation for six years, which led to his next arrest in June, 2018, when he was arrested in Mississippi on three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic violence/simple assault, a misdemeanor. An initial charge of possession was dropped, says Gulf Live.

Robin Harrell has been released after posting bail of $2,500 set by Jackson County Judge T. Larry Wilson.

Alt Press says that Todd Harell was already behind bars on weapons charges when he was charged on August 2 with new drug charges for the Suboxone shipment, says Sheriff Mike Ezell of Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement which says that Harrell is facing seven more years behind bars.

“[The sheriff’s department] has charged Robert Todd Harrell with a felony charge of Introduction of Narcotics into a Correctional Facility, Miss. Code Ann. § 47-5-198(1). The narcotics were found during screening procedures of the incoming mail at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center,” the statement read. “Harrell is currently incarcerated at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (SMMET) is assisting in the ongoing investigation. If convicted Harrell can receive up to 7 years.”