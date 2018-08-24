‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Heartbreaker Kenny Layne Was Once A Chippendale On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Years before he was on 'The Bachelorette,' the wrestling star was a dancer at a 'RHOBH' bachelorette party.

Bachelor in Paradise is full of reality TV returnees, but one of them has an extended resume. Kenny Layne, the 37-year-old single dad/pro wrestler, who seems to be kissing all the girls this season on the ABC summertime dating show, had an interesting career a few years after he first hit the wrestling ring — one that landed him in front of Bravo TV’s cameras years before he appeared in Paradise.

Bravo posted a throwback video of Kenny’s surprising cameo on a Season 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, titled “A Book, a Bachelorette and a Breakdown.” The episode, taped in 2011, shows Kenny as one of the Chippendale dancers hired for the Las Vegas bachelorette party for Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, ahead of her wedding to Jason Sabo.

Vanderpump, who was joined by fellow RHOBH veteran Taylor Armstrong at the Chippendales (Rio), is clearly flustered as she shakes the hand of the shirtless Kenny. The clip is a must-see for Bachelor in Paradise fans.

Bachelor in Paradise fans first met Kenny Layne, who also goes by his wrestling name Kenny King, last year on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. While he didn’t get the girl — the single dad’s daughter, Makenzi, memorably Facetimed him during his alone time with Rachel, causing The Bachelorette to cut him loose so he could go home to his kid — Kenny’s summertime stint on Bachelor in Paradise seems to be panning out a bit better.

On the most recent episode of the ABC dating show, Kenny pretty much kissed his way through Paradise, locking lips with Bibiana Julian, Jacqueline Trumball, and Annaliese Puccini.

According to Hollywood Life, Kenny’s professional wrestling career started in 2002. He went on to become a Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion and a two-time ROH World Television Champion, but based on the RHOBH cameo, he earned some extra cash as a Chippendales dancer at some point.

Kenny’s stint on The Bachelorette has had a crossover effect for both wrestling and fans of the rose-filled reality show. Kenny told TV Insider he’s happy to open the door for new enthusiasts for ROH through the hit ABC dating series.

“Guys will come up to me and say, ‘Man, the only way I was even able to get my girlfriend to come to this show was because I told her the guy from The Bachelorette was coming,'” Kenny said. “Then wresting fans say, ‘I would have never watched The Bachelorette if you weren’t on it.'”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.