Oprah Winfrey Launches New Frozen Pizza Line

Oprah is hoping to give pizza a healthy makeover.

Oprah Winfrey has always been vocal about her goal of making delicious food nutritious and accessible to everyone.

In 2017, Oprah made her vision a reality when she launched her healthy comfort food line of prepared meals, O, That’s Good!, which includes popular go-to comfort dishes like pastas and soups. Now, she’s taking one step further by giving pizza a healthy makeover.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Oprah has partnered with Kraft Heinz to release a four-option pizza line. Customers will be able to choose from the following options: Pepperoni, Five Cheese, Fire-Roasted Veggie, and Supreme. The crust of each pizza from the O, That’s Good! brand will be made with one third cauliflower, which will provide some extra nutritional value.

“Pizza is a favorite fun and easy food to share with family and friends,” Oprah said in a statement. “I am always looking to add a nutritious twist to my foods, so we made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavor you and your family love.”

The new line of pies will also be made with natural ingredients instead of artificial flavors and dyes and will range from 280 to 330 calories per serving.

Oprah also took to Instagram to share the news of her new healthy pizza.

“Bet y’all didn’t know I had hidden pizza talents! Been taste testing a lot of pizzas to get this just right. The crust is made with a twist of cauliflower but if I hadn’t told ya you’d never know. Pick one up at your grocery store! Link to locate in my bio. #OThatsGood”

The pizza line was released on August 22, and is now available in stores across the country for $6.99.

But pizza isn’t the only new product coming to Oprah’s food line, there will also be Chicken with White & Wild Rice Soup, Roasted Corn Chowder, Sour Cream & Chive Mashed Potatoes, and Broccoli Cheddar Rice added to the current soup options.

It’s also worth noting that 10 percent of the profits made from Oprah’s food products will be split between charitable organizations Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America to help in the fight against hunger.

Oprah is no stranger to the food industry. Earlier this year, she invested an undisclosed amount of cash in True Food Kitchen, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Reports say the lifestyle mogul was so impressed after visiting the establishment that she decided to join the team.

It was later announced that she would become one of the restaurant’s consultants and a member of its board of directors.