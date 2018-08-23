Dozens Of Children’s Medications Recalled Over Possible Life-Threatening Infections

At least 32 King Bio children's medicines were exposed to contamination.

King Bio, a maker of children’s homeopathic medications, issued a voluntary recall for 32 of its medicines for kids.

According to a CBS News report, the company issued the warning due to possible “microbial contamination,” which could lead to a potentially life-threatening illness for children if they caught the disease after ingesting the medications.

The U.S. Food And Drug Administration announced the recall with a statement from the company. King Bio became aware of possible problems with a small number of its products that were produced between August of last year and April of this year. Despite no reports of injury or illness, the company voluntarily called back the products “out of an abundance of caution.” There is no word on how the products were contaminated.

“Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life-threatening to certain individuals,” King Bio’s statement said.

The medications, which typically treat childhood illnesses like colds, flu, nosebleeds, ear aches, and upset stomachs, were sold across the United States. The company is arranging for both distributors and consumers to return the affected medications. Most of the products included in the recall are packaged in two-ounce bottles. A partial list of the affected products includes the following;

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children’s Appetite & Weight

Children’s Appetite Enhance

Children’s Cough Relief

Children’s Fever Reliever

Children’s Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children’s Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

Additional items included are packaged under the Safe Care RX brand (SCRX), but those products are only used by medical professionals. The FDA‘s website contains a complete list of the recalled medications.

Medication contamination has been an issue in recent weeks, as recalls on both the blood pressure medication Valsartan as well as thyroid medications, Levothyroxine and Liothyronine, have been announced, according to a recent report from the Inquisitr.

Caretakers who have any of the affected products on hand should discontinue using them immediately, and arrange for a return through the company. Anyone who experienced any type of problems or illness as a result of ingesting the affected products should contact their doctors immediately. Also, consumers can report the adverse reactions to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting, which is available online, by regular mail, or by fax.

People who have any questions about this recall are advised to contact King Bio by phone at 866-298-2740 or by e-mail at recall@kingbio.com.