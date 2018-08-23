Actor Shaun Weiss Checks Into Rehab After Shocking Drug Arrest

Shaun Weiss, who played the goalie in the 'Mighty Ducks' films, has checked into rehab according to his recent Facebook post.

Earlier this month, People reported that Shaun Weiss was arrested by police in Northern California after he was found acting strangely with a flashlight. The 39-year-old actor was found with about three other people “behaving erratically with flashlights,” according to police Lt. Chris Nicodemus. Authorities had determined that he was high on drugs, but it’s important to note they didn’t determine what substance it was and a blood sample was never taken.

However, this incident was not his first drug-related arrest. In 2017, he was charged with possession of meth in California and sentenced to 90 days in jail. According to E! News, at that time he was also in possession of a friend’s credit cards, but the friend decided not to press charges.

But on Tuesday, Weiss posted on his Facebook page that he decided to make “an effort to break free from the self-destructive patterns of behavior and drug abuse that have landed me at rock bottom, (to be real… BELOW rock bottom.)”

He went on to state that he’s checked into a “well reguarded [sic], long term rehabilitation center. I have surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in eminant [sic] danger.”

He ended his lengthy statement by reassuring his fans that he is going to overcome this difficult time in his life.

“In closing, I AM going to recover. I’m determined to return to my old self. My mind is set on health and well being. To all bridges burned; those who I have: lied to, taken advantage of, manipulated for selfish gains, stolen from… then led the search to help you find what I stole… Relax, I’ll buy you a new one. JUST KIDDING!”

This is the mugshot of Actor Shaun Weiss after he was arrested for public intoxication earlier this month. Oroville Police Department

He also made it a point to mention that he wasn’t seeking forgiveness or a second chance.

“However, in knowing the transformation I’m striving for is beyond my own mind and body, I do seek your prayers. If you will.” He also thanked his friends and family for their support and he thanked Aaron Lohr, a co-star from the Mighty Ducks, for driving him to rehab.

Weiss has been acting since 1986. His first role was in Pee-wee’s Playhouse, but he is best known for his role as Goldberg, the goalie from the Mighty Ducks film franchise. He also starred in the Disney film Heavyweights and he played a character named Sean on the short-lived NBC show Freaks and Geeks.

In 2008, he had a small role in Drillbit Taylor, which also stars Owen Wilson, and in 2016, he was in the short, Netflix and Chill.