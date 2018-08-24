Disturbing New ‘Suspiria’ Trailer Has Fans Questioning If Tilda Swinton Is Lutz Ebersdorf

After months of great anticipation, horror fans can finally celebrate because the full-length trailer for Suspiria is finally here. When the teaser trailer for the film was released in early June, many fans felt that Suspiria looked to be one of the scariest horror movies of the last several years, and the disturbing new trailer certainly supports that theory. As the Inquisitr reported, while Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria will pay homage to Dario Argento’s famed 1977 horror film, the new movie is not a remake, but rather, a reimagined story.

Suspiria tells the tale of Susie Bannion, a young dancer who is accepted into the Markos Dance Academy in Berlin, a world-renowned school. A darkness surrounds the dance school, as it is run by a coven of witches. Evil will engulf Susie, artistic director Madame Blanc, and Dr. Jozef Klemperer.

Some fans feel that the trailer for Luca’s reimagined story is scarier than many feature-length horror movies.The Suspiria trailer shows a litany of disturbing imagery, and fans of the original horror film will certainly recognize some of the references and images, like the Three Mothers. Dario Argento’s Suspiria was the first film in his Three Mothers trilogy (Inferno, The Mother of Tears), and the Three Mothers are a trio of witches who use dark magic to manipulate the world. The mysterious, creepy hook that has fans going nuts also makes an appearance in the trailer, and as expected, it doesn’t look like it’s used for anything good.

Warning: The Suspiriatrailer contains some graphic and disturbing imagery.

Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson (Susie), Chloe Grace Moretz (Patricia), Tilda Swinton (Madame Blanc), and making his feature-length film debut, 82-year-old Lutz Ebersdorf (Klemperer). As IndieWire reported, it is Ebersdorf who is causing quite the stir. IMDb describes Lutz as the co-founder of the experimental theatre group, Piefke Versus. The actor reportedly produced several short films which are now believed to be lost.

While the actor certainly sounds interesting, many fans and film journalists believe that Ebersdorf is in fact Tilda Swinton. Lutz’s IMDb page only has one photo of Lutz, and many fans feel that it looks like a stock image, and that he doesn’t resemble the actor shown in the trailer. In addition, there is no information on Piefke Versus to be found online, in a Google search or otherwise. IMDb describes the supposed experimental dance group as being influenced by Hermann Nitsch, an artist who was known for his imagery of gore and demonic orgies. Many fans feel that this is a little too convenient, as demonic sex acts and copious amounts of blood are very Suspiria-like.

IndieWire describes some further evidence that Ebersdorf could be a fictional person.

“Ebersdorf’s IMDb page is the only substantial piece of information about him that comes up when you Google his name. The actor has no agents listed on his IMDb profile, and his biography includes the note that it was written by Ebserdorf himself…In an intriguing twist, the UK tabloid Mirror credited Swinton as playing a character named Lutz Ebersdorf at the time. It wasn’t until almost a year later that actor Ebersdorf entered the fold.”

In addition, Swinton is no stranger to character transformation, as seen in her works in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Trainwreck, and Orlando. Moreover, in March of 2017, People reported that set photos of Suspiria had been leaked, and the publication described Tilda Swinton in age-old makeup, portraying the elderly man seen on the set. However, as IndieWire reported, Guadagnino claims that the rumor is fake news and doesn’t know where the rumor started, but many fans feel that he is just covering up the big secret. Whether Lutz Ebersdorf is in fact Tilda Swinton remains to be seen. Perhaps we’ll find out on November 2, 2018, when one of the most disturbing horror movies of the year hits theaters, Suspiria.