Josh Charles And Sophie Flack Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple!

Former Good Wife actor Josh Charles’ wife, Sophie Flack, welcomed the couple’s second child, a girl, on Wednesday, August 22.

The charming stage and screen star is currently working on Broadway in the play Straight White Men, which has two shows every Wednesday — a matinee at 2 p.m. and another performance at 7 p.m., and he joked on Instagram that the little girl chose the perfect time to make her debut.

“Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday’s doubleheader,” the 46-year-old proud papa wrote on the social media site. “It was a day I’ll never forget!”

The caption accompanied a video of Charles’ dressing room inside New York City’s Hayes Theater, which was lovingly filled with pink balloons, streamers, and “It’s a Girl” decorations by his happy co-workers.

Flack, a writer, visual artist, and former ballet dancer, shared many photos of her growing baby bump on social media this year as the little girl grew inside of her. However, her only post since the delivery, on Twitter, was just a GIF of a man angrily taking off his blazer and a funny caption saying that she pushed her daughter out in the same fashion.

The 35-year-old mom also used humor to publicly announce that she was pregnant for the second time back on February 23. “Oh, by the way…” she wrote on Instagram along with a photograph in which she is wearing a T-shirt that says “I woke up like this” that is rolled up to reveal her baby bump.

The New York City-based parents received a lot of congratulatory messages on social media on the birth of their second child.

“Congratulations to you both on the birth of your baby daughter,” wrote one fan.

“Congratulations and god bless!!! A little girl is the best,” said another commenter.

The couple has been married since September of 2013. Their newborn baby girl, whose name has yet to be revealed, has one big brother, 3-year-old Rocco.

These two. ???? A post shared by Sophie Flack (@sophsf) on Jun 20, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

Charles is slated to continue performing in Straight White Men through September 9. His last television role was in the 2017 miniseries Law & Order True Crime, which focused on the Menendez brothers, and his last film, Amateur, was released earlier this year via Netflix.

In 2019, he will appear in the XYZ Films documentary Framing John DeLorean, which will contain dramatized vignettes of actual events. Alec Baldwin will portray the legendary automobile engineer, and Charles plays one of his colleagues, Bill Collins.