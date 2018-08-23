Star-Studded Lineup To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Next Week

Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, and Faith Hill are just a few of the big names who will perform.

Gone, but never forgotten.

Though the Queen of Soul lost her battle to pancreatic cancer last week, fans and celebrities have been sharing fond memories of the late singer both on social media and at memorials in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Next week, the singer will be laid to rest at the Greater Grace Temple, and according to the Daily Mail, it will be a memorable memorial.

Some big names will be performing at the service including the likes of Faith Hill, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Ron Isley, Shirley Caesar, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday, and Aretha’s own son, Edward Franklin. Gospel singers Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong are also expected to perform.

And many of the celebs that will be performing at Aretha’s funeral have also taken to social media to express how much the 76-year-old and her music impacted their lives. On her Instagram account, Faith Hill paid tribute to Franklin with a photo of the two women together. Along with the photo, Hill wrote a powerful caption.

“GLORY, GLORY, GLORY to the ALMIGHTY!!! The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.”

Additionally, singer Jennifer Hudson shared on Instagram a clip from one of Aretha’s hit song covers, “Let It Be.” In the caption of the image, Hudson explained to her fans how much the late singer meant to her and her booming career.

“I have no words, so I will let the Queen say it! But I will Say while teaching me about your life, u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine. I will never forget those teachings,” Hudson wrote.

But her funeral has not been the only thing that has had Franklin’s legion of fans talking over the past few days. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Aretha passed away without a will. At the time of her death, Franklin was worth around $80 million, but like many other celebrities, Franklin’s music may become more popular following her death in the coming weeks and could end up driving up her net worth.

The singer’s four sons, Clarence, 63, Edward, 61, Ted White Jr., 54, and Kecalf Cunningham, 48, are hoping to keep the money in their family, but as many know, Franklin dated Willie Wilkerson for 30 years and though the couple never actually tied the knot, he may be entitled to some of Franklin’s estate.

Aretha’s funeral will be held on August 31.