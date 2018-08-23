Watch Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Cleveland Browns Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 3, Start Time, Watch Online

Baker Mayfield has been impressive for the Cleveland Browns in this NFL preseason, but Tyrod Taylor will get the start against the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Number one overall draft pick Baker Mayfield has continued to play impressively at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns over two preseason games, but head coach Hue Jackson — a coach who has won just one game of the 32 he has coached for the team, per Pro Football Reference — has a plan. And that plan entails keeping Mayfield away from the first team and starting eight-year veteran Tyrod Taylor against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a week three game that will live stream on Thursday night.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Jackson told the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Wednesday. “Everybody’s asked me that a ton of times. Why? I’m going to tell you the reason why. We are learning a new system, and I think Tyrod (Taylor) needs every rep that he can get with the ones.”

Mayfield has thrown 18 completions in 33 pass attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns in his two outings so far in the 2018 preseason, according to ESPN. Jackson plans to keep Mayfield on the bench behind Taylor not only throughout the preseason, but through the regular season as well.

Taylor has also played well, though he has seen less action than Mayfield in the Browns’ two preseason games so far, against the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, tossing 12 times and completing nine for 121 yards and one TD, with no interceptions, according to NFL.com stats.

Baker Mayfield will remain on the bench this season, according to Cleveland Browns Coach Hue Jackson. Elsa / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, August 23.

Jackson’s decision to keep Mayfield on the bench behind Taylor appears out of touch with recent history. As Yahoo! Sports noted, “since 2005, only two quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall haven’t started every possible game as rookies. JaMarcus Russell held out until after the regular season started, and Jared Goff was stuck with a Los Angeles Rams coaching staff that didn’t know what it was doing.”

Every other QB selected with the top pick in the NFL draft in that time period — Matthew Stafford, Sam Bradford, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, and Jameis Winston — has started every game for which he was available as a rookie.

