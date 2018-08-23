Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter True In Her Very First Bentley

Like her mom, True Thompson already knows what it’s like to ride in a luxury vehicle.

Earlier today, the youngest Kardashian sister took to her Instagram account to share the thoughtful gift that her baby girl True received from friend Kimora Lee Simmons. And while she may only be four months old, baby True has already received her first Bentley, or at least a toy version of it.

In the image posted to her Instagram account, True sits in the driver’s seat of her brand new, pearly white Bentley. The tot is dressed to impress in a pink patterned tank top along with a peach colored head wrap. True seems to be pleased with her gift as she is sporting a smile in the adorable image.

And next to Thompson is a giant teddy bear that is even bigger than her. The light brown bear wears a unicorn headband atop it’s head along with a plain white t-shirt. And the gift would not be complete without a big pink bow right on the hood of the white vehicle.

In the caption of the image, Khloe thanked “Auntie Kimora” for the amazing gift as she tells fans that she can’t get over True’s smile and cheeks in this particular snapshot. So far, Kardashian’s latest post has already earned a lot of attention from her 78 million plus Instagram followers with over 1.1 million likes in addition to 12,000 comments within just minutes of being posted to her account.

While some fans couldn’t get over how adorable Khloe’s only child looks in this particular image, other fans simply commented on the photo because they wanted to share their thoughts on the over-the-top present.

“This is the sweetest picture! This makes my heart smile! You’re so blessed! Love your positivity!”

“She’s not even one and already has a nicer ride than me smh,” one fan joked.

“She is absolutely gorgeous….and what’s wrong with her enjoying a gift that was given to her? Some people enjoy being miserable,” another fan wrote.

And it seems as though Khloe isn’t the only one who is head over heels for the newest member of the family. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, a source close to the couple revealed that despite his cheating past, Tristan Thomspon is actually an amazing father.

“True is definitely a daddy’s girl, and Khloe’s heart absolutely melts when she sees him holding their beautiful daughter. Even if Khloe is mad at Tristan for some reason, she can’t stay that way for long when he’s with True, because he’s just such an amazing dad,” the insider shared. “Tristan is so gentle with True, and it’s clear that he absolutely worships her—she totally has him wrapped around her little finger.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday evenings on E!