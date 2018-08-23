Dak Prescott Sex Tape Reportedly Being Shopped After Explicit Picture Release, Leaker Could Face Legal Trouble

The FBI has come down hard on others who have leaked explict images and video of celebrities.

Dak Prescott could soon be the victim of a sex tape leak, but the person who already released an explicit image of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and is now reportedly shopping the video, could face serious legal trouble.

This week, an image appearing to show the Cowboys quarterback in the nude hit the web. The sports gossip website Terez Owens, a sister site to Perez Hilton, claimed that an unnamed person was offering to release an explicit video and asking to negotiate some terms of the release. The site noted that it does not pay for content, but did publish a picture that appeared to show Dak Prescott in a what was reported to be a dorm room where the incident took place.

The nude images of Prescott have made their way around the internet, leading the Dallas Cowboys player to trend on Twitter. While the Dak Prescott sex tape does not appear to have been released yet, it could still spell trouble for the person who is shopping it around.

As the website Cyber Civil Rights noted, a total of 40 states, plus the District of Columbia, now have laws against publishing explicit videos without the consent of the person who is featured. Though many of these are referred to as “revenge porn” laws, the site instead referred to them as nonconsensual pornography, and noted that authorities are increasingly cracking down on this unauthorized content.

The Terez Hilton report noted that the person shopping the video claimed to have recorded it personally, but if it were stolen it could bring even harsher consequences. In recent years, the FBI has pursued a number of explicit image and video leaks targeting celebrities. After a 2014 leak known as “The Fappening” that struck dozens of celebrities, federal investigators traced the leak back to 36-year-old Pennsylvania man Ryan Collins, who was married with two children.

The guy responsible for The Fappening's nude celebrity photo leak has finally been given a prison sentence https://t.co/0q4zI1v582 pic.twitter.com/xZjLW13yGt — AskMen UK (@AskMenUK) October 29, 2016

As the BBC reported, Collins ultimately accepted a plea deal that sent him to prison for 18 months in federal prison.

His imprisonment didn’t stop the leaks, as Gizmodo noted that a new set of celebrity photos were released while Collins was still behind bars. Many of them were of actress Emma Watson, who herself was one of the most vocal critics of the initial leaks.

It was not clear if the alleged nude photos of Dak Prescott were confirmed to be authentic, and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has not commented on the matter.