Kourtney Kardashian Poses Topless On Instagram Story

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a page out of sister Kim Kardashian’s book and posting a topless photo to Instagram.

According to an August 23 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian took a selfie in the mirror, where she wore a pair of jeans, and nothing else. She later posted the topless photo to her Instagram story.

Kourtney captioned the photo “proud wife,” which some fans may speculate has to do with the news that Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was seen on security footage punching an employee at Delilah nightclub in Hollywood as celebrities such as Drake and Odell Beckham, Jr. looked on.

However, Kourtney Kardashian explained her caption, saying she was referring to her good friend, Steph Shepherd’s new J-brand jeans, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen wearing with a pair of black heels, and nothing else.

“I swear this pic is about Steph’s jeans,” Kourt clarifies.

As many fans already know, Steph Shepherd used to be Kim Kardashian’s personal assistant. During her time with Kim, Steph and Kourtney became very close friends, and Kourt often refers to her as her wife. Steph later quit her job with Kim, and has become great friends with the whole Kardashian/Jenner family.

sweet sunday ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:25pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may be showing her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, what he’s missing. The couple called it quits earlier this month after they had allegedly been having relationship issues.

Sources revealed that Kardashian has officially blocked Bendjima’s number in hopes of not having to go through any further drama, as she has already had her fill of relationship drama during her former relationship with Scott Disick.

“Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all. Right now Kourtney is focusing on herself, her children, and repairing the relationship with her sisters which has definitely suffered over the past few months. Kourtney is actually feeling great right now, she’s in the best shape of her life, she feels like she really has her head together, and she’s really excited about the future,” an insider dished.

Sources also told Us Weekly Magazine that the main reason Kourtney Kardashian broke up with Younes Bendjima was due to maturity issues within the relationship.