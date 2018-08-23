Julianne Hough Posts Steamy Throwback Picture, Loves Her ‘Sexy, Moody Vibes’

Throwback photo is from a past shoot for 'Women's Health' magazine.

Julianne Hough delighted fans today with a steamy throwback shot featuring the Dancing with the Stars favorite in a pair of fishnet tights matched with black construction boots, a white tank top, and messy blonde locks. The photo is one from a past photo shoot Hough did with Women’s Health, thought it’s not the cover shot.

The dancer has shared her workout and diet regimen with the magazine in the past, as well as relationship woes and triumphs. The last time she appeared on the cover was in 2015, so perhaps her throwback shot was a way of angling for a return? The singer, dancer, and actress offered advice for getting a perfectly toned tummy in a recent Women’s Health interview.

Her secret, she said, was a lot of situps and jackknives.

“Jackknives work your abs as well as your inner and outer obliques, targeting many muscles in one move,” explains Garson Grant, master trainer at Chelsea Piers in New York City. “It’s a fab exercise if you’re looking for variety when it comes to same-old crunches, and even better, you can pretty much do it anywhere, working in a few sets of reps during commercials or as a warm-up at the gym.”

It’s certainly working for the always-toned Hough, though her abs aren’t on display in the snap. Maybe a leg day rundown is in order, for anyone who wants to even attempt to approximate Hough’s legs, built and perfected from years of dance and exercise.

Of late, Hough and her brother, Derek, have been appearing on NBC’s World of Dance, to mentor other young dancers. The show is hosted by Jenna Dewan, an actress also known for her dancing talent. It’s executive-produced by Jennifer Lopez, former Fly Girl and current superstar. The judges for the competition are Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough.

Julianne Hough may be trying to raise her profile to land a judging or hosting gig of her own. She notoriously loves being busy, but hasn’t had a jam-packed schedule since Dancing with the Stars, though she is apparently in production on a TV movie that sounds promising, One Hit Wendy. The film will follow a young musician guided by her aunt, who experienced brief success in the music industry. If this movie is released it could mean Hough has another hit on her hands.

In the meantime, she continues to update her social feeds with projects, sweet snaps, and inspiring workout tips.