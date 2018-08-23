Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Crash Son Michael’s ‘Riverdale’ Trailer

The too-cute TV couple couldn't resist surprising their son on the set of the CW hit.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can’t seem to stay away from their son Michael’s new stint on Riverdale. In a funny clip shared to their Instagram stories, the famous couple seemingly surprised their son on the set of The CW teen drama after sneaking up to his trailer as he got ready to film scenes for the upcoming third season of the series.

Michael Consuelos looked confused as he opened the door to his trailer to see his parents standing there. Proud papa Mark, who stars on The CW drama as sinister businessman Hiram Lodge, joked that it is “bring your parents to work day.” A startled Michael didn’t seem at all enthused to see his parents, simply responding, “Great.”

The younger Consuelos, who is currently a junior the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, will play the younger version of his father’s character in a flashback episode of Riverdale. The episode titled “The Midnight Club,” will be a darker take on the 1986 John Hughes classic film, The Breakfast Club, according to TV Insider, and will also feature Riverdale stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart as the teen versions of their onscreen parents, Fred Andrews and Alice Cooper.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been vocal about their support of their oldest son’s dive into acting. Last week, Consuelos posted an Instagram photo of himself standing next to his lookalike son, describing Michael’s new acting job as a “bucket list” moment. Consuelos also dubbed his son “the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.”

Ripa also posted her son’s big casting news to Instagram, joking that the 21-year-old and his two siblings, Lola and Joaquin, should be reminded that “as your fiduciaries, we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that.”

Because Michael and his dad play the same character on Riversdale, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they continue to bump into one another during the shooting of the third season of the show. Ripa, on the other hand, usually has her hands full in New York when hosting the daytime chatfest, Live with Kelly and Ryan. But if Mark Consuelos were to have his way, Riverdale would be a family affair. Consuelos even recommended that his famous wife join the show, too.

“Wouldn’t it be great?” the actor teased to Us Weekly earlier this year. “She could play a little saucy character. Hiram’s mistress or something like that.”

Riverdale returns for its third season on Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.