Dead Great White Shark Washes Ashore On Cape Cod Beach, Found By Nine-Year-Old Boy

In another reminder that the most feared predators of the ocean are subject to the whims and danger of the seas themselves, the corpse of a nine-foot great white shark washed ashore today in Pamet Harbor, a small tidal inlet off Cape Cod Bay in Truro, according to the Boston Globe.

The remains of the great white shark were first spotted by boaters, and then by 9-year-old Cooper DeNyse, who was taking a seaside stroll with his parents when he made the discovery. Authorities were quickly notified, and soon a small army of marine biologists, local officials, and curious vacationers formed to take in the scene.

The body of the shark washed ashore approximately 100 yards from the mouth of the small inlet.

Researchers representing the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration were summoned to collect tissue samples from the site, according to the Barnstable Patch. The local media outlet elaborated upon the rare occurrence, stating that not only have certain beaches been subject to closure at times this summer in reaction to shark sightings, but also that an area man had been bitten while standing in the ocean off the coast of Truro last week. This news echoes reports made by the Inquisitr of a shark biting incident that occurred in Texas earlier this month.

According to MassLive, a full necropsy will be conducted on the corpse of the great white shark in question, hopefully shedding some light unto the circumstances leading up to the creature’s demise and whether or not there is any cause for further concern.

As the Boston Globe stated, there have been a record number of shark sightings off Cape Cod’s Atlantic coast, and the recent biting attack only serves to compound public fears and concern surrounding the matter.

Sharks are considered to be one of the apex predators of the ocean, widely feared by humans for their fierce appearance, a fright compounded by their portrayal in film. A massive great white shark known the world over as Jaws was the centerpiece of Steven Spielberg’s silver screen classic of the same name. Although great white sharks are fierce hunters and obligate carnivores, biologically speaking, they tend to avoid human contact, preferring to dine on smaller fish and other sea mammals, such as dolphins and seals.

That being said, attacks can and do occur, as evidenced by the recent attack in Texas as well as the biting incident that occurred just last week in the Cape Cod area. Swimmers, divers, and beach-goers of all description would do well to be constantly aware of their surroundings, and to abide by all formal beach closures set by authorities in the interests of their own safety and well-being.