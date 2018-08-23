Scheana Marie Brings Rumored Boyfriend Adam Spott To Couples Spa Day With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Is Scheana Marie dating her fellow SUR employee?

Scheana Marie says she’s single but it sure looks like she’s been dating Adam Spott for the past few months.

As the Vanderpump Rules star continues to tell fans that she’s staying single for the summer, she’s also been spending tons of time with Adam, who she tried to set up with Brittany Cartwright last year after learning Jax Taylor had cheated. Most recently, Scheana turned up with Adam at a spa in Los Angeles, where her Vanderpump Rules co-stars appeared to be on a group date.

On Instagram on Wednesday, August 22, Scheana confirmed she was visiting Voda Spa in West Hollywood with Kristen Doute, Brian Carter, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and her rumored boyfriend, Adam.

“I’m a hot mess after last night,” Scheana said in a short video.

The night before Scheana’s video was shared, she and her co-stars were out on the town, celebrating the engagement party of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who became engaged in June after a few years of dating.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Taylor popped the question during a visit to the Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu before he and Cartwright confirmed the exciting news on their Instagram pages.

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott have been facing rumors of a romance for the past few months, which they’ve further fueled with their numerous red carpet appearances and other outings with one another.

When fans last saw Scheana at the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion, she was struggling to cope with her then-recent split from Robert Parks-Valletta. Since then, the former couple has remained friends and briefly attempted to embark on a “friends with benefits” relationship.

In June, Robert spoke of the dynamic between himself and the reality star.

“The real reason is it’s a real relationship. I’ve known her for 12 years, so we are friends. From friends, you can always kind of withstand anything,” the actor told Us Weekly. “The way we broke up, it wasn’t a bad breakup. It was just, ‘I can’t be in your world because I can’t trust what anybody in [the Vanderpump Rules] cast is going to say about me in general.’ … I just said the world is not for me. This is your world. If there is the right time, we’ll find the right time.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars will return to Bravo sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.