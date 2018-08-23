‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn And Tyler Baltierra Share Sweet Messages On Third Wedding Anniversary

Though they’ve been together for many years prior, Caitlynn Tyler Baltierra are just celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

The Teen Mom OG stars regularly post photos of each other as well as their daughter, Nova, never shying away from sharing their love for their little family. And with yesterday being a milestone in their relationship, both members of the famous pair were sure to share their heartfelt feelings for one another on social media.

Caitlynn posted a photo tribute to her husband Tyler with a collage of photos from her wedding day. Fittingly, one photo is a posed one of Tyler and Caitlynn, one is a family photo with daughter Nova, and the last is a silly photo with Tyler and Cait both wearing masks on their faces.

To go along with the images, Caitlynn had an equally sweet message for the man in her life.

“Happy anniversary to my husband! We have had some really rough times and some amazing times. I wouldn’t want to go through this life with anyone but you!!!! Happy 3 years and I can’t wait for many more! I love you.”

Not surprisingly, the 26-year-old’s photo collage earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 238,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments. Many fans simply commented on the image to wish Caitlynn and Tyler the best on their anniversary.

Next came Tyler’s post to honor his wife, but instead of using images from their actual wedding day, Baltierra shared a black and white throwback photo with Caitlynn that appears to be from their teenage years. Like his wife, Tyler’s caption was incredibly heartfelt.

“HAPPY 3 YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY @catelynnmtvour journey has not always been the easiest…but I believe that anything that’s truly worth it is never easy. 13 years together & now 3 of them as a married couple & I wouldn’t take back these years for anything.”

“We have grown, we have cried, we have laughed, we have experienced life together, & now we have been with each other for half of our existence & I’m honored & blessed to be able to say that you’ve been by my side for half of my life now,” Tyler gushed. “I love you so much! #13YearsStrong #3YearsMarried#TheBaltierras”

The adorable post earned the reality TV star a ton of attention from his 2 million plus followers with over 157,000 likes in addition to 890 plus comments. Many fans wished the couple well and expressed how amazing it has been to watch them on their journey together on TV.

The next season of Teen Mom OG is currently filming and it’s expected to air this Fall.