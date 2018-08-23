Scott Disick’s Close Friend, Music Exec Jeremy Geffen, Dead From Possible Overdose, Per ‘The Blast’

Jeremy Geffen, a famed music exec who has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, has died at the age of 40. He had connections with a lot of famous people and was a close friend of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick.

According to an August 23 report by The Blast, Jeremy Geffen was found at his home in Beverly Hills early Wednesday morning. A friend found him in his bedroom and called 911. Emergency crews responded to the call at 5 a.m, but Geffen was pronounced dead at 5:41 from a “possible overdose.”

Although Jeremy shared his last name with well-known music producer, David Geffen, the two were not related. However, Jeremy was a big factor in the music business and even worked hard to help artists obtain the rights to their music.

Geffen worked with big names such as Smokey Robinson, Diddy, D12, Sisqo, Bone Thugs n Harmony, Christina Milian, Justin Timberlake, and Britney Spears. Geffen also helped with Janet Jackson’s “Velvet Rope” tour.

Back in 2015, Jeremy Geffen was instrumental in helping organize a trip for Scott Disick to head to Costa Rica and check into rehab. According to The Daily Mail, Geffen and Disick had another connection. Jeremy’s mother, Jo-Ann Geffen, is the former manager of Lionel Richie, who is the father of Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Jeremy Geffen started his career with Wright Entertainment group, where he managed Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. He quickly moved up in rank and then took a job with Lindsay Scott Management. He later founded his own agency, Jeremy Geffen Entertainment, which he built up over time.

Before he was 30-years-old, Jeremy had sold his company to Sanctuary Management, who managed huge names like ZZ Top and Elton John. Geffen took a job under their company, but later created another company for himself where he continued to work with talent such as Jacob Latimore.

His most recent passion project was establishing the Creative Rights Group, which focused on allowing songwriters to repurchase the rights to their past music.

Sources told The Blast that Jeremy Geffen was extremely proud of the work he was doing with songwriters who were looking to regain the rights to their former songs and that it “was his passion in life” to do so.

Scott Disick has yet to publicly speak out on the loss of Jeremy Geffen. Meanwhile, the music exec’s death is said to be currently under investigation.