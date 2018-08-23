Hurricane Lane Shuts Down Production Of ‘Hawaii Five-O’ And ‘Magnum P.I.’

Popular series Hawaii Five-O and Magnum P.I., both of which are filmed in parts of Hawaii, have temporarily halted production with the looming threat of Hurricane Lane inching ever closer to the island state.

Popculture TV reported that both shows shut done production on Thursday after it became apparent that the proximity of the Category 4 hurricane would make conditions on the island dangerous. Producers for the show have been keeping a close eye on Lane since Tuesday night when it was temporarily upgraded to a Category 5 storm. The decision was ultimately made to shut down production as “the safety of the cast and crew are the top priority for CBS.”

Magnum P.I., which started filming back in June, stopped filming early in the morning, while Hawaii Five-O was set to wrap filming after a short morning session.

Ahead of the storm, Hawaii’s Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation that will “provide relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering” that the hurricane will likely cause, in addition to “protecting the health, safety and welfare of Hawaii residents and visitors.”

Ige has warned everyone in Hawaii to brace for a “significant impact.” He has urged that everyone “be prepared to shelter in place with 14 days of food supplies and water and any other necessities.”

A car is stuck partially submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island on August 23 in Hilo, Hawaii. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Beaches and parks from South Point all the way to Kohala in the north have already been closed, and all schools on Hawaii Island and Maui County have been closed for both Thursday and Friday.

At this stage, Lane’s winds are whipping about at 130 mph, and experts are warning this will cause significant damage as the hurricane skirts the islands. Anticipated rainfalls are also predicted to reach 10 to 15 inches in most areas, with some areas expected to be battered with over 20 inches of rain.

The Big Island has already suffered a number of landslides as a result of Lane’s proximity, and parts of the main roads on the northern edges of the island have been cut off. The island has already been lashed with up to 12 inches of rain, which is expected to increase.

If Lane does change course to make landfall on Hawaii, it will be only the third hurricane in recorded history to do so.